A Waco man pleaded guilty Thursday to dragging a police officer who was caught in the man's car window as he attempted to flee arrest in November 2020.

Deontre Lamar Thomas, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday in Waco's 54th State District Court to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a public servant, without the benefit of a negotiated plea agreement.

Judge Susan Kelly accepted the plea and ordered a presentencing investigation, with a punishment hearing to be scheduled later this summer. First-degree felonies in Texas are punishable by 5 to 99 in years in prison.

Waco officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 20, 2020, to a suspicious vehicle call at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of West Waco Drive, Thomas' arrest affidavit says. The first officer to arrive, wearing a his full uniform and driving a marked patrol vehicle, saw Thomas in car matching the description in the call, according to the affidavit.

As the officer approached the car, Thomas rolled down his window and the officer told him to turn off the vehicle, the affidavit says. Instead, Thomas accelerated the car and turned it toward the officer, the affidavit says.

"(The officer) grabbed the door pillar to keep from getting run over and grabbed the driver's side window," the affidavit says.

The window fell into its track, and the officer's torso fell into the vehicle while Thomas continued to drive into the courtyard of the apartment complex, dragging the officer's legs behind, the affidavit says. The officer received visible, painful injuries, the affidavit says.

While being dragged the officer drew his service pistol and also reached into the car attempting to switch off the ignition or put the car out of gear, the affidavit says. After a struggle with Thomas, the officer was able to take control of the vehicle and arrest Thomas, the affidavit says.

The affidavit indicates Thomas has a prior third-degree felony conviction for evading arrest in a vehicle in February 2019.