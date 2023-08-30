A jury took only 30 minutes Wednesday to decide the fate of Marcus Dwain Scott, 44, after finding him guilty of the 2016 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Unekeyia "Nikki" Shanta Walker, 29.

The jury of eight men and five women in Waco's 19th State District Court sentenced Scott to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years of his sentence.

Scott had been awaiting trial since his April 6, 2018, arrest. The trial was repeatedly postponed due to Scott being ruled incompetent to stand trial in February 2020 due to a “psychotic disorder,” before he was treated for his mental illness at Rusk State Hospital and subsequently ruled competent to stand trial in June.

Over the course of his incarceration, Scott also became blind due to glaucoma.

On Feb. 4, 2016, Walker was found dead in a car outside her home at 1917 N. 15th St. She was discovered with a ripped pant leg and appeared disheveled, and an arrest warrant affidavit says she appeared to have been stuffed into the car in an unnatural position.

The questionable death investigation became a homicide investigation later that year after autopsy results showed Walker’s cause of death as strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Family members of Walker told police Scott and Walker had broken up due to Scott’s violence toward her, which initially made him a suspect, the affidavit says. Scott gave police a DNA sample the day Walker was found, and more than two years later, Scott’s DNA returned a match for DNA found in Walker’s car, which led to Scott’s arrest.

While incarcerated on Oct. 4, 2019, Scott was also accused of punching a nurse who was trying to give him medication, and he was subsequently charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony. He also has an extensive criminal record, with convictions in 1997 for deadly conduct, 1998 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 2005 for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Scott was represented by attorney Melanie Walker. Scott did not testify in his own defense.

McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Will Hix told the jury during the punishment phase of the trial that even though Scott is now blind and is likely not a threat anymore, that does not excuse what he did. Hix said the jury’s sentence cannot bring Walker back, but it can show the importance of Walker’s life to her family and the community. He said her life did not matter to Scott.

“The sentence doesn’t matter to him,” Hix said. “He will sit in darkness either way.”

In a statement after the trial, District Attorney Josh Tetens said he appreciates the Waco Police Department's "quick and decisive" work on the case in 2016.

"Her family now has closure about her most untimely and brutal murder," Tetens wrote. "There’s no question our community is safer with this habitual offender behind bars. Our office will continue to target violent offenders as we triage the backlog of cases each week.”

In a joint statement, Hix and fellow Assistant District Attorney Kristen Duron said it is inspiring to see community members recognize "the choices this defendant made over his life of violence toward women are deserving of the highest possible consequences.”

“The decisions that the jury returned today represent the end to a very long road toward justice for Nikki Walker and her loving family," their statement says. "We are proud to have been able to present this case that was built by dozens of people committed to seeing that the truth about this awful crime was found."