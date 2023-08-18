Lacy Lakeview police arrested a Waco man Thursday on an aggravated assault charge, accusing him of setting his mother’s couch on fire in an attempt to kill her.

Jeremy Lynn Coleman, 31, was booked into McLennan County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony. He was also jailed under a parole violation stemming from a 2018 conviction for evading arrest in a vehicle.

According to Coleman’s arrest warrant affidavit, officers were called to a residence in Lacy Lakeview around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The affidavit says Coleman’s mother awoke to the smell of smoke and discovered her couch was on fire.

She tried to put out the fire and suffered second-degree burns as a result, the affidavit says. According to Lacy Lakeview police Detective Tyler Ziegler, the fire was contained to the couch.

Coleman contacted his father and told him he started the fire in an attempt to kill his mother, and also called another person and said “I set my mother’s house on fire…she’s in there burning up right now,” the affidavit says.

When Coleman was arrested later Thursday and questioned, he told investigators he was under the influence of narcotics, and denied being at his mother’s home, the affidavit says.

Coleman was also arrested May 18 and charged with harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, and harassment by a person in certain correctional facilities, a third-degree felony. According to an indictment, Coleman is accused of spitting on a Lacy Lakeview police officer who was attempting to arrest him for a parole violation, as well as spitting on a man at the McLennan County Jail after he was arrested.

Coleman was free on $15,000 bond for the harassment charges at the time of his Thursday arrest.

According to court documents, Coleman was convicted in 2018 for unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest in a vehicle. He was initially sentenced to five years probation, but his probation was later revoked after a number of violations and his sentence was changed to seven years in prison. Court documents did not say when he was released on parole for that conviction.

Coleman remained in jail Friday on $500,000 bond.