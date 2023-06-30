Waco police arrested a 29-year-old man Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Travis Jordan Blizzard was booked into McLennan County Jail in a case involving the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl over the course of the past year, according to his arrest warrant affidavit.

Waco police responded to a call May 17, when the child reported Blizzard had sexually assaulted her on May 1, then apologized and told her not to tell anyone, according to the affidavit.

During a forensic interview May 22, the child reported Blizzard had sexually abused her multiple times a month over the last year, according to the affidavit.

Blizzard also sent several messages to a parent of the child during the investigation, including a picture of himself crying when he was informed they did not want contact with him, the affidavit says. Investigators wrote that they believe he sent the messages to “alter the course of the investigation.”

Blizzard showed up to a police interview on June 19, but arrived without legal counsel and refused to speak to police without a family member present, the warrant says.

Blizzard was released from jail Friday on $75,000 bond.