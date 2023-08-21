Waco police arrested a 21-year-old man Sunday after a woman reported he forced her to the ground, took off her clothes and attempted to sexually assault her, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lamarvion Washington was booked into McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of attempted sexual assault.

According to Washington’s arrest affidavit, the woman was walking home through an alley between Bosque Boulevard and Homan Avenue when a man approached her on a bicycle and asked her if she was looking for a job. The affidavit says the woman entertained the idea but declined when the man asked her to come with him.

The man then forced her to the ground, forcefully pulled her shorts down and told her it “wouldn’t take long,” the affidavit says. The woman told police she could feel the man’s bare genitals, but said nothing happened beyond that, according to the affidavit. At this point, the woman told police the man got off of her and she was able to run home and call the police, the affidavit says.

The woman gave a description of the man, and Washington, who was “identical” to the woman’s description, was later apprehended by police in the 4700 block of Bosque Boulevard. Police took a photo of him and sent it to officers speaking with the woman, and the woman confirmed he was the man who attempted to assault her, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Washington told police he had intercourse with the woman, but claimed it was consensual.

Washington remained jailed Monday on $10,000 bond.