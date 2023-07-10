Waco police arrested a man Friday on an indecency with a child charge after a Child Protective Services referral about a recently reported incident from nine years ago.

Jairo Puebla-Perez, 40, was booked into McLennan County Jail Friday on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child.

According to an arrest warrant issued for Puebla-Perez’s May 10, Waco police were first notified of the abuse report in July 2022, after investigators received a referral from Child Protective Services. According to the warrant, the child reported the abuse to a therapist.

During an interview in September, the child told investigators Puebla-Perez sexually abused her in 2014, when she was 8 years old, the warrant says. Investigators were able to determine that Puebla-Perez had direct access to the child at the time, the warrant says.

Puebla-Perez remained in the jail Monday on $10,000 bond. He was also being held on a federal immigration detainer.