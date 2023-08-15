Waco police arrested a 23-year-old woman Monday after they said she stabbed another woman in the shoulder during a fight at a gas station.

Journee Venshay Hardin was booked into McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in addition to six outstanding warrants for unpaid tickets.

According to Hardin’s arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched at about 10:30 p.m. to the RZS Food Mart at 701 E. Waco Drive in response to a disturbance. When officers arrived, they saw a man pushing Hardin, who was holding a knife, onto the ground and found a bleeding woman with a stab wound, the affidavit says.

The woman reported to police that Hardin had stabbed her, and police learned the man had pushed Hardin to the ground in an attempt to break up a fight between the two women, the affidavit says. According to the affidavit, officers viewed security footage from the store that shows Hardin and the other woman arguing and hitting each other for several minutes leading up to the stabbing.

The affidavit says Hardin was attempting to leave the gas station and got into a car with the man who later pushed her to the ground. The affidavit says the other woman then followed the car and managed to open the passenger side door of the car and struck Hardin.

The security footage then shows Hardin pull a knife and exit the vehicle, the affidavit says. Hardin chased the woman down and stabbed her several times in the shoulder before the man pushed her away and officers arrived, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says the woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital, and Hardin admitted several times to officers that she had stabbed the woman.

Hardin remained in jail Tuesday on $10,000 bond.