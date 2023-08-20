A person was found dead Sunday evening near the Greyhound and Waco Transit bus terminal downtown, at 301 S. Eighth St., police said.

Foul play is not suspected. It is believed the death was caused by a medical episode, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

The deceased individual was over 75 years old, and that an autopsy was not ordered, Shipley said.

"Just a sad situation, nothing more than that," she said.

It is not known at this time the nature of the medical episode that caused the death.