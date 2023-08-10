Waco police arrested a teenager early Thursday morning after a man reported the teen attempted to rob him outside a strip club and fired two rounds into his vehicle as he fled.

Gerardo Jaimes, 17, was arrested just before 3 a.m. Thursday and booked into McLennan County Jail, where he was charged with two counts aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; theft of a firearm, a state jail felony; unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting search, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to Jaimes' arrest affidavit, officers responded at about 2:15 a.m. to a shots fired call at Showtime Club, 1821 La Salle Ave. They met with a man who reported two males had attempted to rob him when he arrived at the strip club with his girlfriend, the affidavit says.

The man was able to flee the scene in his car, and as he fled, two shots were fired and struck his vehicle, the affidavit says. The two would-be robbers then fled the scene, the affidavit says.

Officers apprehended the two individuals at about 2:45 a.m. at 19th Street and Bagby Avenue, about three blocks from the strip club, the affidavit says. One of the individuals, identified as Jaimes, resisted arrest and repeatedly attempted to reach into his waistband, while the other individual fled before being arrested later, the affidavit says.

Officers searched Jaimes and found a .22 caliber pistol in his front waistband, and they determined the pistol was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania, the affidavit says. Jaimes told officers he purchased the weapon after someone reached out to him online, according to the affidavit.

The other individual who is accused of participating in the robbery is not named in the affidavit, and a search of the online jail roster did not reveal anyone else arrested Thursday for aggravated robbery or arrested under the same case number as Jaimes.

Jaimes remained jailed Thursday afternoon on $109,000 bond.