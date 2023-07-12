A 34-year-old man and former manager at a local restaurant was arrested Saturday, more than two years after police said he supplied two co-workers under the age of 21 with alcohol and cocaine and sexually assaulted one of them.

Manuel Arturo Uribe-Oviedo was arrested Saturday on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault and a Class A misdemeanor charge of supplying alcohol to minors. A McLennan County grand jury indicted him on the charges in December, and the indictment was unsealed after his arrest.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Uribe-Oviedo snuck two female co-workers, one age 19 and the other 18, into Putter’s Arcade on March 10, 2021, where he purchased eight to 10 shots of liquor for the teens. Later, he drove them back to the restaurant where they worked and gave them alcohol from the bar, and a video investigators obtained shows him pouring tequila from a bottle directly into the teens’ mouths, the affidavit says.

Uribe-Oviedo also gave them cocaine, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

One of the teens later reported to police that she believed Uribe-Oviedo, who she described as her boss, sexually assaulted her, the affidavit says. One of the teens told police she walked in on Uribe-Oviedo on top of the other teen in a bathroom, both with their pants down and in sexual contact, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says the victim has no memory of the event. Investigators were able to access a cellphone video taken at the time that corroborates the witness’ account, the affidavit says.

The teen who witnessed the incident tried to remove the other from the bathroom, but another male employee prevented her from doing so and took her to another location, according to the affidavit. Later, in the early morning of March 11, 2021, Uribe-Oviedo arrived at the other location to take the teens home, and when the victim entered his truck, she stated “He made me do stuff” before passing out, the warrant says.

Shipley said the assault was reported to police on March 13, 2021.

Uribe-Oviedo remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $25,000. He is also being held on a federal immigration detainer.