Waco police arrested a 36-year-old man Wednesday after he was found hiding in a closet in a home where his ex-girlfriend was, about a month after he was accused of kidnapping her, choking her and threatening to kill her, and six months after he was barred from having any contact with her as bond condition in another family violence arrest.

Francisco Valdez Jr. was booked into McLennan County Jail Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, a second-degree felony charge of assault by strangulation with a prior conviction, a third-degree felony charge of violating bond conditions two or more times with 12 months, and a third-degree felony charge of repeated violations of a court order.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit for Valdez, he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home at about 6:30 p.m. June 18 and kidnapped her. The affidavit says the woman was in her house in the 800 block of North 17th Street and turned around to find Valdez standing behind her. She asked what he was doing there, since by being there he was violating a condition of bond set in December for a previous domestic violence arrest, the affidavit says. He answered that she was going to be leaving with him, police reported.

Valdez then grabbed the woman and dragged her outside, and got on top of her and strangled her for a few moments when she attempted to fight back, the affidavit says. Valdez forced the woman into a truck driven by his mother, before she drove them to a house in the 1900 block of Homan Avenue, all while Valdez’s ex-girlfriend was fighting and attempting to escape, the affidavit says.

Once at 1900 Homan, Valdez asked someone for a rope, and told people at the residence he was going to kill his ex-girlfriend because “he was going to get up to 50 years in prison because of her,” the affidavit says. A bystander who knew the woman tried to help her escape, grabbing her by the arms in an attempt to pull her from the truck while Valdez pulled on her legs, causing her a great deal of pain, according to the affidavit.

The woman was finally freed when someone in the group heard police sirens, prompting Valdez to run away and his mother to drive away after the woman was pulled from the car, the affidavit says. The woman believed Valdez had her phone, and since no one at 1900 Homan had a phone, she walked to 18th Street and Colcord Avenue, where she was able to get a phone and call police.

According to the affidavit, the woman had many visible marks, bruises and injuries as a result of the incident.

On Wednesday, she called police to report Valdez came to a residence where she was, in the 1200 block of Adams Street, the affidavit says. Police searched the residence and found him hiding under a pile of clothes in a closet, the affidavit says.

Valdez remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at a total of $320,000, jail records show.

The affidavit list some of Valdez's criminal history: a 2004 conviction for endangering a child and 2019 convictions for assault family violence with a prior and possession of methamphetamine. Court records show he was sentenced to four years in prison for the 2019 assault conviction and six months for the meth conviction, but he was released on parole March 5, 2020.