Two 19-year-old men were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at about 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Ruby Avenue.

The two men were shot before being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a press release. As of Saturday, one of the men was in critical condition while the other was stable. Shipley said officers believe the shooting to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.