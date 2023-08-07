Waco police arrested a 20-year-old man over the weekend, accusing him of busting in the door of a North Waco home a week earlier and threatening the residents with a handgun.

Elijah Lamar Jackson was booked Sunday into McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault.

Jackson entered a residence in the 2600 block of Maple Avenue on July 31 by kicking in the front door of the home, which caused the door to swing open and strike one of the residents of the house, according to Jackson's arrest warrant affidavit. The resident received injuries to her face as a result of being hit by the door, the affidavit says.

After breaking in the door, Jackson brandished a semi-automatic handgun and began threatening the residents of the home, according to the affidavit. The affidavit does not say whether Jackson stole anything or whether he knew any of the residents.

Jackson remained in jail late Monday morning. His bond had not been set.