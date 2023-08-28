Waco police arrested a 32-year-old man Saturday after they say he led them on a chase in a stolen produce truck and fired several shots at officers.

Ryan Jacob King was booked into McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant, state jail felony charges of evading arrest in a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle. He also had charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal mischief over $2,500, both from Coryell County.

According to King’s arrest affidavit, officers were first called to the 700 block of South Fifth Street at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday and were flagged down by two men who told officers their produce truck had just been stolen. Officers then found the truck and attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the Seventh Street service road, before the driver, identified later as King, shot at officers and sped off onto Interstate 35, the affidavit says.

As King led officers on a southbound chase, he threw a handgun out the window, the affidavit says. King later stopped in the middle of the interstate, and officers arrested him, according to the affidavit. No injuries were reported from the incident.

King remained in jail Monday on $111,500 bond.