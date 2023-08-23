Waco police arrested William Manzo, 33, on Tuesday morning after another man said a road rage incident led Manzo to follow him to his workplace and threaten him and two others with a handgun, according to an arrest affidavit.

Manzo was booked into McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched to a business at 18th Street and Burnett Avenue, where they met with an employee who said he had been followed to work by a man, later identified as Manzo, and threatened over a road rage incident. The affidavit says Manzo began to argue with the man over his driving skills, and during the argument, Manzo brandished a .40 caliber Glock handgun.

The affidavit says Manzo pointed the handgun at the man and two other employees of the business, and threatened to kill the man and one of the employees.

After getting statements, officers went to 1700 Clay Avenue, where they made contact with Manzo at his work, the affidavit says. Manzo told officers he had been at the business on Burnett and argued with the employees, the affidavit says. He also told officers he owned a .40 caliber Glock handgun and told officers where it was, but did not answer when asked if he had it with him during the argument, the affidavit says.

Manzo was released from jail Wednesday on $10,000 bond.