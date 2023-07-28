Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday after they say he used his pickup truck to ram another truck with three people inside, including a 15-year-old and a 1-year old.

Juan Palomo Jr. was booked into McLennan County Jail on three second-degree felony charges of aggravated aggravated assault, jail records show.

According to Palomo’s arrest warrant affidavit, he was chasing a man and two others in his truck on July 5. The affidavit says Palomo and the driver of the other truck do not get along because the driver of the other truck has a child with Palomo’s ex-girlfriend.

The affidavit says Palomo used his truck to intentionally ram the other truck, causing damage to the vehicle. At the time, three people were in the other truck, including the driver’s 1-year-old baby, the affidavit says. After Palomo rammed the truck, one of the passengers shouted that there was a baby in the vehicle, to which Palomo replied “we don’t give an (expletive) about that baby,” the affidavit says.

The affidavit says Palomo then exited his truck and attempted to confront the other driver, who drove off in fear for his and the other passengers’ safety.

Palomo remained in jail Friday on $30,000 bond.