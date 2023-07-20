The 55-year-old mother of a man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend has also been charged with kidnapping after police believe she drove the car used in the incident.

Mary Jane Ramos was arrested Wednesday and booked into McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of kidnapping.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Ramos is the mother of Francisco Valdez Jr., 36, who was arrested last week on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, a second-degree felony charge of assault by strangulation with a prior conviction, a third-degree felony charge of violating bond conditions two or more times within 12 months and a third-degree felony charge of repeated violations of a court order.

The affidavit says Ramos drove Valdez on June 18 to the residence of his ex-girlfriend in the 800 block of North 17th Street. At the time, Valdez was out on bond for the charge of assault-family violence with previous conviction and was not supposed to have contact with his ex-girlfriend, the affidavit says.

Valdez dragged her from the residence, at one point choking her when she tried to fight back, the affidavit says. He dragged her into a truck driven by his mother, who asked Valdez where he wanted to be dropped off, taking him to a residence in the 1900 block of Homan Avenue.

During the drive, Valdez hit, choked and held his ex-girlfriend down, the affidavit says. Once at the residence at Homan, Valdez asked someone for a rope and told people there he planned to kill his ex-girlfriend because “he was looking at 50 years in prison from charges she put on him,” the affidavit says.

During a struggle when someone at the residence tried to help the woman get free of the truck, Ramos said “don’t mess up my seat” and “stop kicking and playing around back there,” the affidavit says.

The affidavit says someone in the group heard police sirens, which caused Valdez to run away and Ramos to drive away, finally freeing the woman, who walked to 18th Street and Colcord Avenue to call police. The affidavit says the woman had many visible marks, bruises and injuries from the incident.

Valdez was arrested last week after police were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Adams Street and found him there hiding under a pile of clothes in a closet, the affidavit says.

Court records show Valdez has a history of criminal convictions, including a 2004 conviction for endangering a child and two 2019 convictions for assault family violence and meth possession. Court documents show he was sentenced to four years in prison for the 2019 assault conviction and six months for the meth conviction, but he was released on parole March 5, 2020.

Valdez remained in jail Thursday on $320,000 bond. Ramos was released Thursday on $10,000 bond.