Waco police arrested a 38-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son in a shooting police say was caused by a feud between two rival street gangs.

Jerriod Antoinette Carpenter and her son, Lorenzo Kennedy, were both booked into McLennan County Jail early Monday morning, each on two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers were called to the Alon gas station at 4200 W. Waco Drive at about 8:30 p.m. July 30 in response to a shooting, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. According to arrest warrant affidavits, surveillance footage showed a black Chrysler 300 arrived at the store just after 8:30 p.m., and Carpenter left the vehicle's driver seat to enter the gas station.

As she is walking into the gas station, a 15-year-old boy, identified by police in the affidavit as a gang member, exits another vehicle in the parking lot and walks toward the store, while the boy’s mother stayed in the car. A person police believe to be Kennedy then exited the Chrysler from the backseat and fired a handgun at the boy, who ran back to his vehicle and jumped into the back of the car as it drove away, the affidavit says.

The shooter continued firing at the vehicle before he and Carpenter get back into the Chrysler and leave, police reported. The affidavit says responding officers were able to find the 15-year-old boy and his mother and observed several bullet holes in their vehicle. Shipley said no injuries were reported from the shooting.

According to the affidavits, investigators identified Kennedy by finding a social media picture of him wearing an orange Texas Longhorns sweatshirt identical to a sweatshirt the shooter was seen wearing in the surveillance footage. The affidavit says Kennedy's height, weight and hairstyle match the shooter's, though the affidavit reports the shooter had a "dreadlock-style" hairstyle, while Kennedy's mugshot shows him with a short hairstyle.

According to the affidavits, Kennedy and the 15-year-old boy he shot at are “documented” members of rival street gangs that have been involved in multiple cases of deadly conduct and aggravated assault.

Carpenter and Kennedy remained in jail Tuesday. Both were given bond of $1.5 million, $750,000 for each charge of aggravated assault.