Waco police said a motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning after driving at a high rate of speed and losing control in the Bell's Hill neighborhood of South Waco.

Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said at 9:38 a.m., the motorcyclist lost control near South 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue and struck a pole. The driver was transported to the hospital and later died of injuries from the wreck, she said.

Shipley said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. She also said next of kin has been notified, and the driver's name will be released at a later date.