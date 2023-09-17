The Waco Police Department has identified the man who drowned Friday evening while swimming at Lake Waco.
Alan Estudiante, 19, died at Speegleville Park while swimming with friends, a police department news release states.
Waco police and Waco Fire Department responded around 6:35 p.m. Friday, and the fire department's swift dive team recovered Estudiante's body.
Estudiante had been swimming in an area marked as a no-swim zone with friends. After he failed to return to the surface for air, the friends called 9-1-1, the news release states. His next of kin have been notified.