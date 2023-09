Waco police have released the name of a man killed in a single vehicle crash on the Twin Bridges at Lake Waco Saturday afternoon.

Jeremie Simonsen, 47, was identified as the driver of a Chevy Silverado who struck the curb before overcorrecting, striking both sides of the bridge.

According to a Waco police press release, Simonsen was ejected from the vehicle as it flipped over, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Next of kin have been notified.