Waco police have charged a convicted sex offender with aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened multiple children with a knife.

Fredrick Tyler, 41, was arrested Sunday and charged with three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; assault by contact, a Class C misdemeanor; and third-degree felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a substance in a correctional facility.

According to Tyler’s arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Columbia Street around 9:40 p.m. Sunday night in response to a domestic disturbance with a knife. When they arrived, officers observed Tyler standing on the porch, and the affidavit says he attempted to leave the scene when he saw police and was detained.

Witnesses at the scene told police Tyler had gotten into a verbal argument with several people at the residence, which included children, the affidavit says. Police were also shown a video of Tyler standing over the children and screaming at them, the affidavit says.

One of the witnesses told police Tyler had retrieved a kitchen knife and walked back to where the children were, the affidavit says. The witness told police he told the kids to get away from Tyler, and said Tyler pursued the children around the house while holding the knife, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says half a gram of cocaine was discovered in Tyler’s sock when he was searched at the McLennan County Jail. The affidavit also says officers will file a report charging Tyler with failure to keep up with his sex offender registry status after the told police he had been staying at the house for six months.

According to the Texas Sex Offender Registry, Tyler was convicted of indecency with a child by contact in 2000. The registry said the victim was 9 years old, and said Tyler was sentenced to five years in prison and has a lifetime sex offender status.

Tyler remained jailed Tuesday on $40,000 bond.