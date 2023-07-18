Waco police arrested a woman Monday after they said a 3-year-old she was responsible for supervising fell into a pool and nearly drowned last month, causing severe brain damage and leaving the child on life support.

Latasha Nicole Powell, 44, was released from McLennan County Jail on bond the same day as her arrest on a state jail felony charge of injury to a child-criminal negligence.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Powell visited a Waco apartment complex June 9 to use the swimming pool and visit with relatives. While there, Powell took the child to the pool along with other young relatives while the child’s mother stayed behind in her apartment to finish working, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says Powell was texting and playing games on her cellphone at the time of the near-drowning. Surveillance footage shows the child and his young relatives playing unsupervised along the edge of the pool, near the deep end, the affidavit says.

At around 7 p.m., the boy fell into the deep end of the pool, the affidavit says. Powell had her head down, looking at her phone when the boy fell in, and the only people who saw him fall in were his young cousins, who are too young to communicate the danger, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says Powell did not realize the boy was missing for about 10 minutes, while he remained underwater. An older child eventually dove into the deep end and retrieved the boy, and CPR was performed and 911 was called, the affidavit says. It does not specify who performed CPR.

According to the affidavit, the boy was taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple after the incident and has remained on life support ever since. A subpoena by the police department revealed the boy suffered acute respiratory failure secondary to hypoxia, anoxic brain injury, acute kidney injury and seizures from neurostorming, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, an MRI performed by doctors showed evidence of a deep brain injury and abnormal brain activity.

“Medical records indicate that doctors have advised (the child's) mother that he will never recover from the vegetative state he is currently in,” the affidavit says. “He will be kept alive by machines and need intensive palliative care.”