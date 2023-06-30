Waco police called on a welfare check Thursday discovered a 2-year-old boy covered in feces inside an apartment strewn with garbage, rotting food and human feces, and arrested the child’s mother, according to an affidavit.

Cormisha Dayjeanye Phillips, 24, of Waco, was booked into jail Thursday on a second-degree felony charge of endangering a child involving imminent danger, a Class B misdemeanor charge of interfering with public duties and a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

According to Phillips’ arrest affidavit, the manager of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue called police for a welfare check after an employee performing a routine inspection found “appalling conditions” in a unit where a child was present.

The affidavit says the manager told police the employee found the apartment full of trash, with bags of garbage leaking onto the floor, dirty clothes laid out everywhere on the ground, old food thrown everywhere and flies buzzing in and around the apartment. The employee also found human feces on the ground in several places, as well as smeared on the walls and on several windows, the affidavit says.

Behind a door to an interior room, the employee found a 2-year-old boy who appeared dirty and scared, the affidavit says.

The employee took photos of the apartment and notified the apartment manager, who called police, the affidavit says.

When police knocked on the apartment door, Phillips emerged from the back of the property after going through the apartment's back door and walking around to the front, police reported. They explained why they were there and told Phillips they needed to see her son to ensure he was OK.

Phillips said the boy and her youngest daughter had been staying with relatives in recent months, and that at the time the girl was in child care and the boy was with Phillips' father for the day because he had been suspended from child care, according to the affidavit. Police contacted the relatives, who said the children had not been staying with them, the affidavit says. They also contacted the child care center, which reported the girl was there but that the boy was last seen that morning, when Phillips' father tried to drop him off but was turned away because the child was suspended for a behavioral issue the day before, the affidavit says.

When officers returned to Phillips' apartment, they said they needed to speak to her father since he was the last person seen with the boy. She refused to provide his phone number but stepped inside to grab her phone and called someone, asking them to bring her daughter to the residence so police could verify her safety, according to the affidavit. Officers told Phillips they needed to see her son, not her daughter.

They determined Phillips was interfering with their welfare check and placed her under arrest to do a protective sweep of the residence to find the child, the affidavit says.

Officers found the boy in the apartment, dirty, smelling of urine and feces with a dirty diaper and feces on his body, according to the affidavit. Crime scene investigators wore masks and booties over their shoes because of the amount of human feces on the ground, walls and windows of the apartment, the affidavit says.

Police notified Child Protective Services, and both children were removed from Phillips’ custody, the warrant says. She remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $53,000.