A Waco man with a long felony record has been arrested on an accusation of abusing a child over a period of two years, starting when she was 4.

Waco police on Tuesday arrested Kerry Dewayne Kirven, 31, who was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

According to Kirven’s arrest warrant affidavit, the girl told a family member that Kirven had abused her multiple times between May 2014 and May 2016. The affidavit says police first received the reports in March of this year.

The girl told police Kirven sexually assaulted her on a multitude of occasions and threatened to beat her and a member of her family if she reported the abuse, the affidavit says. The child also told police she had witnessed Kirven assaulting someone before.

Kirven was interviewed by police in the continous abuse case and denied the allegations, but later took a polygraph test which indicated deception and changed his statements, the affidavit says. Kirven provided no explanation to detectives about why the girl would make the allegations, the affidavit says.

Other witnesses and third parties were interviewed by police, who told police Kirven had access to the girl during the reported dates of the assaults, the affidavit says.

Kirven has an extensive criminal record including convictions for burglary of a habitation in 2011 and assault family violence in 2013. He was convicted again in 2018 for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. According to the affidavit, his criminal history also includes charges of robbery, theft of a firearm and escaping custody.

According to court records, Kirven received sentences of 10 years in prison for the firearm conviction and 15 years for the cocaine delivery conviction which were set to run concurrently, though there was no record indicating if he had been released on parole and he was free at the time of his arrest.

McLennan County Jail records show that as of Wednesday, he was incarcerated at the McLennan County Jail on $750,000 bond.