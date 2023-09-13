Ardra Charlette Robinson, 33, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the murder of John Wesley Perry III, 38, whom she shot several times with a revolver outside a plasma donation center on May 17, 2022.

Under the plea deal submitted in the 19th District Court of Judge Thomas West, Robinson will get 33 years in prison, making her eligible for parole after serving half of her sentence. The Tribune-Herald previously reported that Robinson and Perry had been in a dating relationship, and an arrest affidavit stated that she and Perry had been arguing prior to the shooting.

The affidavit also said Perry was unarmed and did not hit her prior to the shooting. The affidavit said security footage from the plasma donation center and witness testimony tied Robinson to the shooting. Footage showed Robinson arriving at the plasma center in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard after Perry, and talking to him inside. The two left the center and got into Robinson’s car, the affidavit says.

The footage then showed a brief altercation inside the car, after which Perry exited the vehicle and fell to the ground, where Robinson then stood over him and shot him, the affidavit said.

Robinson’s defense attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said the murder resulted from an abusive relationship, and he said his client wishes she had taken the proper steps to keep herself safe and avoided the incident. He said the plea deal will allow Robinson to put the situation behind her and return to her family after she serves her sentence.

“This is a sad day for Ardra and her family, who obviously wanted her home,” Sibley said. “Ardra had a pretty tough life with a history of mental health struggles. The incident was a result of an abusive relationship where she unfortunately felt her only option was to take matters into her own hands.”

Assistant District Attorney Will Hix said the conviction was a result of the different pieces of the criminal justice system working together.

“The conviction of Ardra Robinson today is emblematic of the fact that here in our community, we don’t allow anyone to engage in vigilantism,” Hix said. “We are grateful to have been able to bring this case to a close swiftly, which is possible when everyone in the criminal justice system works together.”