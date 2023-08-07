West police arrested a 27-year-old man over the weekend after officers discovered him and a minor partly undressed in the backseat of a car.

Jacob Allen Arias was booked Sunday into McLennan County Jail and charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

According to Arias’ arrest affidavit, officers found a car parked at 406 North Marable St. just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning. In the back seat of the car, officers found Arias and a 16-year-old girl, both partly undressed, the affidavit says.

The teenager reported to police that she and Arias had engaged in various sexual acts together, the affidavit states.

Arias remained in jail Monday on $10,000 bond. In Texas, sexual assault of a child carries a prison sentence between two and 20 years.