During a murder trial Tuesday in Waco, a woman testified that she was in the middle of a conversation with a man in his apartment when he was fatally shot in front of her.

Courtney O'Neil Washington, 29, of Waco, is on trial again this week in Waco's 19th State District Court in the shooting death of Larry Bryant Jr., 50, on July 13, 2020, at Bryant’s garage apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue. Judge Thomas West declared a mistrial last month in Washington's initial trial because evidence arrived from a state lab after the proceedings were already underway.

McLennan County Assistant District Attorneys Will Hix and Kristen Duron began calling witnesses Monday afternoon.

Rolanda Bridgewater, one of the state's witnesses Tuesday, entered the courtroom in a gray jail jumpsuit and hand restraints. Bridgewater has been in McLennan County Jail since March, serving twenty months for violating her probation in a state jail felony methamphetamine possession case.

Bridgewater said she had not been offered a reduction in sentence or any other inducement to testify, which she was not happy about.

Duron asked Bridgewater about the night Bryant died. Bridgewater said she, Bryant and several others had been hanging out at the apartment. On cross examination, Bridgewater said she was under the influence of methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol that night into the early morning.

“Larry was sitting on the floor talking to me about life, about being on drugs and then, boom! Cash shot from the door. I left very scared, felt terrified and very shocked,” Bridgewater said, using Washington’s alias, "Cash."

Hix asked a former Waco police crime scene technician, Jennifer Koenig, who recovered the bullets and shell casings from the crime scene about the trajectories of the bullets. Koenig said she was able to establish that two of three bullets were fired downward from the vicinity of the door.

Duron asked Bridgewater how far away Washington was and whether she is sure it was him.

“He was standing 12 to 15 feet away,” Bridgewater said. “I know Cash. I knew it was him.”

Washington’s defense attorney Nora Farah asked Bridgewater about the two meth pipes she had that night. Bridgewater said that when she agreed to talk to the police about the shooting, they declined to charge her for the two meth pipes.

Bridgewater also said she agreed to let the police swab her hands for gunshot residue.

Gunshot residue particles were present on the swabs, said Juan Rojas, a retired trace evidence analyst from Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab in Austin who analyzed Bridgewater’s swabs.

When asked if she shot Bryant, Bridgewater said she did not. Bridgewater said Washington shot Bryant and she has no doubt about it.

Hix also showed Koenig a few minutes of security video obtained from a neighbor showing the backyard of the garage apartment where Bryant died.

“I see a tall, thin male carrying a firearm,” Koenig said of a frame Hix isolated during play back. “This was the only person captured from any angle with a firearm.”

The defense is expected to begin presenting its case Wednesday morning.