Two witnesses to the killing of Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul testified Tuesday that Elijah Jamal Craven, 21, killed the teenager after Daezion Watkins handed Craven a pistol.

The witnesses in Craven’s murder trial that started Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court said the group was driving around, “chilling,” smoking marijuana and listening to music before Craven attempted to rob McPhaul of a gold watch and killed him after the botched robbery.

McPhaul, 17, was found dead the afternoon of Sept. 10, 2019, in the road in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street, near Oakwood Cemetery. His clothes were covered in blood and his body was full of bullet holes. Near his body, investigators found seven spent .40 caliber shell casings, a gold watch and a camo balaclava.

Information gathered from witnesses, as well as surveillance footage and social media posts led police to arrest Craven, who was 17 at the time, on Oct. 29, 2019, and charge him with capital murder, which was later downgraded to murder. Watkins, 18 at the time, was arrested Nov. 19, 2019, and is charged with capital murder, according to jail records.

Search warrants tie Craven to a local gang and say McPhaul had been a member of the gang but was kicked out and was unable to pay gang members back for drugs he had been accused of using rather than selling.

In the opening statements Tuesday morning, McLennan County prosecutor Christi Hunting Horse told the jury Craven’s DNA was found on the inside of the balaclava mask found at the scene. Instagram messages revealed McPhaul had been texting Craven prior to his death about meeting up at the New Road Inn, where surveillance footage showed McPhaul getting into a white truck driven by Craven about 20 minutes before the killing, Hunting Horse said. She is prosecuting the case along with First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Calvert.

Hunting Horse said Craven drove the truck to the cemetery and pulled a pistol on McPhaul, demanding his watch. When McPhaul refused, Craven pistol whipped him, she said. McPhaul then tried to run, but Craven shot him seven times with hollow point ammunition, killing him, she said.

Hunting Horse said Craven later bragged to others about the killing. Hunting Horse also said social media posts connect Craven to both the truck, which was stolen from Austin, and the murder weapon, a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Shield.

“Every puzzle piece says this individual stood over Aquarius that day and shot him again, and again, and again,” Hunting Horse said.

Ben Rothchild, one of Craven’s defense attorneys, said in his opening statements there is not a concrete definition of “reasonable doubt” and that if there is any doubt in the jury’s mind by the end of the trial, Craven must be acquitted.

Rothchild said there are issues with the credibility of the state’s witnesses, there are holes in the state’s theory about the killing and there are inconsistencies with the Waco police investigation. He said a mixture of four people’s DNA was discovered on the mask, and asked the jury to wait to hear both the state’s and the defense’s evidence before settling on a verdict.

The state’s first witnesses were Waco Police Officer Blain Spann and Bellmead Police Officer Amber Richardson, who was a Waco crime scene technician at the time of the killing. Spann testified that he arrived on scene about 10 to 15 minutes after the killing and found McPhaul dead in the road. He said finding the mask was unusual, as the day of the killing was especially hot and the mask was insulated.

Richardson testified that she worked the scene of the killing, and described McPhaul’s injuries. She said he had been shot many times, in his neck, chin, arms, chest and abdomen with .40 caliber hollow point ammunition, designed to spread on impact and not exit the body.

Erin Casmus, a DNA analyst in the Texas Department of Public Safety, testified that she processed the DNA samples from the mask, and said a mixture of four individuals’ DNA was found on the inside of the mask. She said there was a very large probability that Craven was the main contributor of the DNA sample.

Abel Reyna, Craven’s other attorney, questioned Casmus and said there was no way to know when the DNA could have gotten in the mask, as there was an almost four year gap between the killing and the testing of the DNA. He also said it was possible that someone other than Craven had dropped the mask at the scene.

Casmus said the DNA of Watkins and another individual, Sedarius Greer, was tested and determined not to be the contributor of the DNA. The two witnesses who testified Tuesday were not tested, she said.

Brogan Ezell, a 2020 Baylor University ROTC graduate who lived just up the street from where McPhaul was killed, testified that he was leaving for class the afternoon of the killing and heard several close gunshots as he was walking out his front door. Several seconds later, he saw a white four-door Toyota Tacoma speeding away toward La Salle Avenue.

Ezell said the truck he saw was similar to a truck captured on security footage at the New Road Inn, but said he was unable to determine how many people were in the vehicle or what they looked like.

Dr. Chester Gwin, a medical examiner in Dallas who performed McPhaul’s autopsy said McPhaul had 13 total wounds on his body, including 10 entrance wounds from bullets and wounds on his face consistent with being pistol whipped.

Gwin said the wounds indicated that several of the gunshots had entered McPhaul, exited, then entered his body again. He said the wounds indicated McPhaul’s arm was raised in front of his face when he was fatally shot, as there was an entrance and exit wound on his wrist, and bone and bullet fragments were found near a gunshot wound on his neck.

Two of the state’s witnesses testified that Craven had picked them up before the killing as they were walking to the store, with Watkins already in the vehicle. One said he was 15 or 16 at the time, and the other said he was 17. Both said they had no idea what would happen when they got in the truck that day.

One of the witnesses, a longtime family friend of McPhaul, said the group went to an area apartment complex to buy marijuana, then began smoking blunts while driving around, hanging out and listening to music. He said Craven drove the truck to the New Road Inn to pick up McPhaul. Both witnesses said they had no idea Craven intended to pick up McPhaul, who ended up sitting between them in the back seat.

Both witnesses said the truck slowed down as Watkins handed a pistol to Craven, who stopped the car and the music, turned around and pointed the gun at McPhaul’s face.

The younger witness said Craven told McPhaul “You’re (going to) have to come up off the watch,” and when McPhaul refused, Craven hit him in the face with the pistol. He said McPhaul told Craven “Come on man, we’re friends, we went to school together,” before Craven pistol whipped him again.

He said McPhaul then scrambled to get out of the truck.

The older witness said he opened the truck door, and McPhaul scrambled over him to escape. He said it seemed like Craven almost drove off before something came over him and he exited the truck to go after McPhaul.

Both witnesses said Craven fired several shots that struck McPhaul and sent him to the ground.

The younger witness said McPhaul begged for his life, telling Craven “You don’t have to do this,” and repeating that they went to school together.

He said the gun jammed and Watkins handed Craven a fresh magazine. After reloading the weapon, Craven stood over McPhaul and shot him dead, he said. The other witness said Craven was laughing when he returned to the truck.

Both witnesses said they thought about running from the truck but were scared for their lives. They also said they were scared of possible retaliation against themselves or family members for “snitching” on Craven.

Shortly after the killing, the two witnesses were detained and questioned, and told detectives Craven had murdered McPhaul. Reyna questioned them about their initial testimony and said the two of them had initially lied about several aspects of the killing to detectives, including when McPhaul had been picked up, and that both men had later admitted to lying.

When asked why he is deciding to tell the truth now, the older witness said it was due to his belief in God, and said he became a believer in the years since the killing.

“God sent me here for a reason, I ain’t trying to go to hell,” he said. “I’ve got God on my side. I ain’t scared of nothing.”