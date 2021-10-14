Crowded weekend of Waco events suggests shift in COVID-19 caution

September proved the deadliest for the county in the pandemic, with 107 COVID-19 deaths reported, 26% more than in December, which has the second-highest total. Barely more than a month ago, daily new cases hit an average of 312, 46% higher than the peak last winter. Local health officials have said the higher vaccination rate among older residents has kept recent death tolls from climbing even higher, though hospitals were again pushed to the brink. As of Thursday, Waco hospitals were treating 68 COVID-19 patients.

Almost 53% of eligible McLennan County residents, meaning age 12 or older, have been fully vaccinated, and 74% age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 63% age 12 and up and 80% age 65 and up have been fully vaccinated. Nationwide, 66% age 12 and up and 84% 65 and up have been fully vaccinated.

Local public health district director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said the lack of contact tracing information from the state keeps the district from knowing whether public events or activities have led to coronavirus spread. Even as people return to attending group events, protective measures such as masking, social distancing and vaccination are highly encouraged, she said.

The declining case numbers and increasing vaccinations may be encouraging more people to get out and participate in public events.