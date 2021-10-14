Crowded weekend of Waco events suggests shift in COVID-19 caution

A year after COVID-19 concerns sidelined and reshaped public events and festivals, this weekend's schedule shows a return, on paper at least, to pre-pandemic activities attracting thousands of Waco-area residents and visitors.
This weekend finds a convergence of Baylor University homecoming, back with a home football game and downtown parade; the closing weekend of the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo, with a return of carnival rides and live concerts; the Waco Cultural Arts Fest, after missing last year; and smaller events such as Walking Tales by the Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild, the Cameron Park Zoo's beer-tasting Brews at the Zoo, three plays and a standup comedy concert in local theaters, two open-air markets and nearly a dozen live music shows at clubs and bars.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit McLennan County last year, those events combined frequently drew tens of thousands of participants. Whether those crowds return this weekend after a year's hiatus is an open question, but the largely full schedules planned for Baylor homecoming and the HOT Fair suggest organizers are hoping so.
Regardless, COVID-19 continues to affect McLennan County residents although active cases have been dropping since last month, which the delta variant made the county's worst period of the pandemic so far. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 41 new cases Thursday and two new deaths. The active case count stands at 374, and the county has seen 676 deaths caused by COVID-19.
September proved the deadliest for the county in the pandemic, with 107 COVID-19 deaths reported, 26% more than in December, which has the second-highest total. Barely more than a month ago, daily new cases hit an average of 312, 46% higher than the peak last winter. Local health officials have said the higher vaccination rate among older residents has kept recent death tolls from climbing even higher, though hospitals were again pushed to the brink. As of Thursday, Waco hospitals were treating 68 COVID-19 patients.
Almost 53% of eligible McLennan County residents, meaning age 12 or older, have been fully vaccinated, and 74% age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 63% age 12 and up and 80% age 65 and up have been fully vaccinated. Nationwide, 66% age 12 and up and 84% 65 and up have been fully vaccinated.
Local public health district director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said the lack of contact tracing information from the state keeps the district from knowing whether public events or activities have led to coronavirus spread. Even as people return to attending group events, protective measures such as masking, social distancing and vaccination are highly encouraged, she said.
The declining case numbers and increasing vaccinations may be encouraging more people to get out and participate in public events.
Charva Ingram, the fair's marketing vice president, said the official attendance figures aren't in yet, but the opening weekend, with musical performances by country singers Chris Janson and Jameson Rodgers and a first-time Mexican Rodeo Spectacular on Sunday, pulled crowds equal to, if not better, than the 2019 fair's opening weekend.
Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing for the Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, said she has seen no estimate of what this weekend may bring in terms of visitor traffic to Waco, but said local hotel room rates and availability provide a rough gauge.
Past Baylor homecomings, with their estimated crowds of 20,000 visitors, traditionally filled Waco hotels for the weekend. With more Waco hotels now open than two years ago and their occupancy rate presently the second highest in the state, empty rooms for the weekend were rare. Room rates early in the week generally averaged $80 to $100 a night. Advertised weekend rates, however, were as high as $300 to $500 with many hotels down to single-digit vacancies.
In addition to a Baylor home game with Brigham Young University, Baylor homecoming will have the magnet of a full parade Saturday morning with 120 entries, 11 floats and 13 balloons despite a forecast of chilly temperatures in the 40s. That parade steps off at 8 a.m. at Austin Avenue and Eighth Street, but downtown viewers will find its campus-connecting leg on Fourth Street rather than Fifth due to Interstate 35 and frontage road construction.
A year's worth of monitoring campus events and activities for possible COVID-19 spread have led Baylor officials to a gradual return to many events and student activities, including this year's homecoming traditions. Jim Marsh, dean of student health and wellness, said the university has not seen any gatherings, from student events to football games, that were followed by an increase in COVID-19 cases.
"We've been paying close attention, but we haven't seen any uptick of cases (from events)," Marsh said. "Last year, we had to monitor all sorts of events, but a lot of that is back to normal."
University officials are encouraged by an overall vaccination rate of 78% for students, faculty and staff. That, coupled with biweekly testing for the unvaccinated, seems to have enabled the university to keep tabs on any potential outbreak and take appropriate action. The absence of any such warning signs this fall, in fact, is leading the university to reduce required testing to once a week beginning Monday, he said.
Two weeks ago, Baylor administrators closely watched Parents and Family Weekend. With its high number of out of town visitors, events held indoors and a home football, it could predict possible issues with homecoming. To their relief, it seemed to have had little effect.
"We didn't see any increase (in cases) and the case count continued to go down," Marsh said.
COVID-19 concerns shaped the size of this weekend's Waco Cultural Arts Fest at Indian Spring Park with two mini-festivals opting not to return this year and a performance lineup that relies more on local bands and musicians than in the past. Spacing, sanitation measures and recommended masking led organizers to feel the festival could be held safely, founder and director Doreen Ravenscroft said.
This year's festival, in fact, will feature "Bridge of Souls," an artistic tribute to 676 McLennan County residents who have died from COVID-19 over the last 19 months with each death represented by a small banner. A remembrance ceremony will take place at 2:15 p.m. Sunday at the park.
Tribune-Herald staff writer Amaris E. Rodriguez contributed to this report.