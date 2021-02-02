CVS Pharmacy to offer COVID-19 vaccines in Waco

Elsewhere, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will move its public vaccination hub this week to Baylor University’s McLane Stadium, where it will offer drive-thru shots Thursday through Saturday.

The district has 1,500 doses, available by appointment only. The health district is reaching out and offering appointments to residents who signed up for a waitlist at covidwaco.com or by calling 750-1890.

Ascension Providence this week is receiving 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Spokesperson Danielle Hall said Tuesday she did not have a breakdown of how many doses would be available to the general public and how many would go to local doctor’s clinics, school districts and nonprofits. When Providence has appointments available, they will be posted at https://tx-phn-waco-covid-1.inquicker.com/ascension-medical-group-providence-covid-dose-1/discharge.

The Waco Family Health Center also received word Monday that it would receive an additional 200 doses for its patients and staff.

As of Tuesday, 16,621 McLennan County residents had received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,998,528 people statewide had received at least a first dose.