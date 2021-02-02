CVS Pharmacy to offer COVID-19 vaccines in Waco

CVS Pharmacy announced Tuesday it will start offering free COVID-19 vaccines in Waco next week, part of the drugstore giant’s rollout of a quarter-million doses in 11 states.
Also Tuesday, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced its public vaccination clinic would move from the Waco Convention Center to McLane Stadium, with another 1,500 doses on the way for the clinic’s fourth week.
CVS locations in Waco are among 70 statewide slated to split 38,000 doses next week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, according to a press release. CVS operates pharmacies on North and South Valley Mills drives and at Fifth Street and Interstate 35.
Anyone wanting a shot must make an appointment, and registration will open as early as Tuesday, Feb. 9, at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Reservations also will be available through CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.
“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” CVS Health President and CEO Karen Lynch said in the press release.
The 11 states in CVS’ initial rollout include Texas, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia. The 11 Texas cities in the rollout include Waco, Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano and San Antonio.
“Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month,” the press release states.
CVS and Walgreens together would have the capacity to administer a combined 50 million shots per month, with adequate supply, according to forbes.com.
In addition to the upcoming rollout at pharmacies, CVS has administered all first doses called for at the 2,000 skilled nursing and other long-term care facilities it partnered with in Texas, according to data it released Tuesday. Nationwide, the company expects by the middle of this month to have administered all first doses called for at the more than 40,000 long-term care facilities it has partnered with. Administration of second doses at those facilities is well underway.
Elsewhere, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will move its public vaccination hub this week to Baylor University’s McLane Stadium, where it will offer drive-thru shots Thursday through Saturday.
The district has 1,500 doses, available by appointment only. The health district is reaching out and offering appointments to residents who signed up for a waitlist at covidwaco.com or by calling 750-1890.
Ascension Providence this week is receiving 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Spokesperson Danielle Hall said Tuesday she did not have a breakdown of how many doses would be available to the general public and how many would go to local doctor’s clinics, school districts and nonprofits. When Providence has appointments available, they will be posted at https://tx-phn-waco-covid-1.inquicker.com/ascension-medical-group-providence-covid-dose-1/discharge.
The Waco Family Health Center also received word Monday that it would receive an additional 200 doses for its patients and staff.
As of Tuesday, 16,621 McLennan County residents had received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,998,528 people statewide had received at least a first dose.
The health district on Tuesday reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County residents and reported two more residents, women age 91 and 64, had died because of COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 366.