Cyclist, 30, severely injured in collision with pickup

A 30-year-old cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a pickup near New Road and Franklin Avenue late Wednesday morning, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police responded to the crash at 10:15 a.m. The cyclist exited a parking lot and was crossing New Road in between cars that were stopped at a red light, Bynum said. A left-turn light was green for vehicles, including the pickup, that were turning from north on New Road to west on Franklin, Bynum said.

"The light in the turning lane was green, so as the truck proceeded, it appears the bicyclist crossed into its path," he said.

Several witnesses saw the crash, including a registered nurse who helped render aid to the injured cyclist before first responders arrived, Bynum said. American Medical Response paramedics took the man to a local hospital with critical injuries, he said. The man was moved into an intensive care unit and placed on a ventilator Wednesday afternoon, Bynum said. It appears he suffered severe head and leg injuries, he said.

The bicycle remained wedged under the truck for about two hours as officers investigated the crash.

The truck driver was not injured, police reported.

Bynum said the crash remains under investigation.

