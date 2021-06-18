Daily COVID-19 updates ending in McLennan County

In addition to local pharmacies and other health care providers, the health district is continuing to offer vaccines on a walk-in basis from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at its offices, 225 W. Waco Drive.

Two community clinics also will be available during Waco’s Juneteenth celebration Saturday.

While there will always be people who will refuse the vaccine, a big reason why many have not received their doses is a lack of time, Craine said.

“Scheduling in that vaccine isn’t always the easiest, even if you want to take it and are motivated,” she said.

She said she hopes more people take advantage of how easy it is to get the vaccine now that walk-ins are available and receiving one only takes a few minutes before people are on their way.

“The vaccine is providing us stability in our community that we haven't had for this entire time,” Craine said. “People who are getting vaccines, that are exposed, there is a high percentage rate that they are not going to get sick or get others sick. … There are so many benefits and stability.”

