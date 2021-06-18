Daily COVID-19 updates ending in McLennan County

Local health officials have given McLennan County residents daily updates on COVID-19 cases for more than a year, but as restrictions are lifted and more and more masks come off, those daily reports are coming to an end.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Wednesday that its daily COVID-19 updates would end Friday, though status reports will continue to be posted at covidwaco.com on a weekly basis.
The need for daily updates simply is not there anymore, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
“Now our cases are getting lower and it is a different situation with people getting vaccines so we felt it was time to scale back that operation,” Craine said.
The weekly report released Friday, which includes data from Saturday through Friday, shows there were 76 new cases of COVID-19 among McLennan County residents for the week, up 58%, from 48 new cases the previous week. The active case count for the week is 78 active cases, up 27%, from 61 active cases the previous week, according to the report.
The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 hospital admissions for the county stood at 15.14, down 3% from 15.71 the previous week.
Friday's daily update, set to be the final one, shows eight new cases for the day and 13 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.
The weekly status report has sections with totals, demographic breakdowns and trends covering vaccinations, reported cases, reported fatalities, reported hospital admissions, testing and detection of virus variants in the county.
Vaccinations, the first category listed in the weekly reports, have driven declines in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and the scaling back in daily reporting, Craine said.
As of Friday, "52% of the U.S. population, 47% of Texas, and 38% of the McLennan County population that is 12 years and older is fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine," according to the report.
Craine said a particularly promising local figure is the number of people 65 and older who have been vaccinated. According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, 67% of McLennan County residents 65 or older are fully vaccinated.
It remains critical for people to get the vaccine, especially since the pace of vaccination has dropped significantly, Craine said.
Fewer than 1,000 McLennan County residents received a vaccine in the first five days of this week, compared to a high of 12,250 one week in April, according to Friday's weekly status report.
“We are working to get people to get the vaccine who are vaccine hesitant or have to find the time in their busy days to get the vaccine,” Craine said.
In addition to local pharmacies and other health care providers, the health district is continuing to offer vaccines on a walk-in basis from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at its offices, 225 W. Waco Drive.
Two community clinics also will be available during Waco’s Juneteenth celebration Saturday.
While there will always be people who will refuse the vaccine, a big reason why many have not received their doses is a lack of time, Craine said.
“Scheduling in that vaccine isn’t always the easiest, even if you want to take it and are motivated,” she said.
She said she hopes more people take advantage of how easy it is to get the vaccine now that walk-ins are available and receiving one only takes a few minutes before people are on their way.
“The vaccine is providing us stability in our community that we haven't had for this entire time,” Craine said. “People who are getting vaccines, that are exposed, there is a high percentage rate that they are not going to get sick or get others sick. … There are so many benefits and stability.”