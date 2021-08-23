Dallas museum official returns to Waco for top symphony post

The season also will feature a pandemic-delayed pops concert with ‘70s pop-rock band America on Nov. 12 and a return of “The Nutcracker” with Ballet Frontier of Texas on Dec. 12.

Calao said this season also would feature a partnership with several Waco restaurants for pre-concert meals, expanding a concert into a full evening experience for some.

While the symphony’s home base of Waco Hall will be open to full capacity this year, the pandemic is forcing a change to electronic ticketing, which Calao said may be a novel experience for some of the WSO’s older patrons.

The pandemic truncated the final months of the WSO’s 2019-20 season, and with only a Belles and Brass concert performed since then, the upcoming season represents a return to the type of concert programming the WSO has done for more than 60 years.

That and Waco’s growth over the last few decades put Bess and her husband Craig back in her hometown at a fortuitous time.

“It’s really the perfect moment to be coming back here,” she said. “It seems to me that audiences are very eager to get back.”

Helping audiences do that will be her first task, she added: Season tickets go on sale on her second day on the job.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.