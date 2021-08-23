Dallas museum official returns to Waco for top symphony post

Waco native Carolyn Kannwischer Bess remembers attending Waco Children’s Symphony concerts growing up — one under a tornado warning was particularly memorable — and as a Symphony Belle while a junior at Vanguard School.
Classical music was also close at hand in twelve years of piano under teacher Doyce Edwards, singing in the Waco Girls Choir and playing flute at Vanguard, then returned as an element in the Arts & Letters Live performance arts series that Bess led for 18 years with the Dallas Museum of Art.
Classical music and the Waco Symphony are shaping the newest phase of her career, combining to bring Bess, 50, back to Waco as the new executive director of the Waco Symphony Association. Bess will formally take over the the position long held by Susan Taylor on Sept. 1, the day after Taylor retires after 44 years as the WSA’s first and, until now, only executive director.
“It’s truly an honor to come back to Waco,” Bess said in a Monday morning press conference announcing her hiring. In remarks before the press conference, Waco Symphony Association president Joe Calao said a national search for director brought 20 applicants for the position and Bess’s resume rose to the top.
“We’re excited on what she brings. She has great art skills and has worked in the nonprofit world for many years,” Calao said.
Bess, daughter of Waco residents Lewis and Gale Kannwischer, began 25 years of working with the Dallas Museum of Art after finishing an English degree at Suwanee University, followed by a master’s in art history from Williams College. She helped build the Arts & Letters Live series into one of the Dallas museum’s more popular programs.
That program brought nationally known authors, poets, actors, musicians and more to speak to or perform for museum audiences, a creative who’s who that includes the likes of Tommy Lee Jones, John Updike, Carol Shields, Ben Folds, Billy Collins, Joe Ely, Seamus Heaney, Kathy Bates, Larry Hagman, Sherman Alexie, Margaret Atwood, Marchel Ivory, Molly Ivins, Russell Banks and Louise Erdrich, for starters.
“I love connecting acts in a variety of genres ... and of thinking broadly,” she said. Bess believes music has a special quality of connectivity in a community. “Music has the power to unite people across differences and speak joy,” she said.
Music director Stephen Heyde provided a quick overview of the seven-concert 2021-22 season at the press conference, starting Oct. 21 with twin pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton; violinist and Lorena native Mia Orosco Kelso on Jan. 20; a Symphony Belles and Brass concert featuring Ravel’s “Bolero” and Respighi’s “The Pines of Rome” on March 19; and a movie music concert on April 28 with actor Billy Dee Williams.
The season also will feature a pandemic-delayed pops concert with ‘70s pop-rock band America on Nov. 12 and a return of “The Nutcracker” with Ballet Frontier of Texas on Dec. 12.
Calao said this season also would feature a partnership with several Waco restaurants for pre-concert meals, expanding a concert into a full evening experience for some.
While the symphony’s home base of Waco Hall will be open to full capacity this year, the pandemic is forcing a change to electronic ticketing, which Calao said may be a novel experience for some of the WSO’s older patrons.
The pandemic truncated the final months of the WSO’s 2019-20 season, and with only a Belles and Brass concert performed since then, the upcoming season represents a return to the type of concert programming the WSO has done for more than 60 years.
That and Waco’s growth over the last few decades put Bess and her husband Craig back in her hometown at a fortuitous time.
“It’s really the perfect moment to be coming back here,” she said. “It seems to me that audiences are very eager to get back.”
Helping audiences do that will be her first task, she added: Season tickets go on sale on her second day on the job.