Dangerous cold may have chilled Waco's COVID-19 spread

“The people they come in contact with won’t be passing it on next week,” Verner said.

Before the winter storm, the county’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were starting to taper off after a January that saw a post-holiday surge that filled local hospitals beyond capacity and killed dozens. Last week, the rate of all tests coming back positive dipped to less than 10% on a seven-day average.

As of Monday, the last local update available, the county had reported 24,268 total cases, including 269 that remained active, and 23,803 residents with at least on dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Griggs said the situation is similar to what the county was seeing in early June, when cases and hospitalizations were low after an almost two-month shelter in place order.

“We’ve had nine cases per 100,000 people. That’s as low as we’ve seen since June,” he said, referring to the daily average of newly confirmed cases.

At the same time, two months of vaccinations for high-risk populations are starting to shrink the number of people vulnerable to the coronavirus.