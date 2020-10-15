DAR chapter honors outstanding veteran volunteer

The Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded its Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award recently to Danny Smith, the current Robinson interim police chief.

Smith has been active in veterans associations for a number of years. He has served as House Committee member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, vice president and member of the board of directors of the McLennan County Veterans Association, and committee member for the local annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony of the Disabled American Veterans.

He has also worked at the local Vets Fest and participated in the Veterans Day Parade, plus worked in fundraising and outreach for the veterans organizations. Smith is a U.S. Army veteran and was awarded several medals for his service.

Additionally, Smith has worked in law enforcement and training for a number of years. He retired from the Texas Department of Public Safety, where he was a regional commander. He served as the Law Enforcement Academy director and division chair at McLennan Community College. Before being appointed the Robinson interim police chief, he served in that capacity in Bellmead.

He is a member of the Department of Public Safety Officers Association, the Sheriff’s Association of Texas and the Texas Police Association.

The Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award is presented to a veteran in recognition of outstanding achievement in personal, professional, and family life and who has shown significant contributions of leadership, patriotism and increased public awareness of veterans.