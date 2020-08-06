DAR chapter presents history award

Lynn Hairston Allen recently received the Women in American History Award from the Henry Downs Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
The award honors a notable woman who has made significant intellectual, cultural and educational contributions to the local community.
Allen, who taught in local public schools for 20 years, is a docent for the Historic Waco Foundation, secretary of the Brazos Forum, vice president of Blue Star Mothers and chaplain of Alpha Delta Kappa.
She has been president of Association of Texas Professional Educators, Retired Teachers Association, Waco Alumnae Panhellenic Association and Phi Mu Sorority, has served as secretary on the McCullough House board and is actively involved in the Waco Symphony Orchestra, Baylor Theatre and Baylor Round Table.
During her college years at the University of Alabama, Allen received a Fulbright Scholarship to study in Spain and was named Woman of the Year. Upon graduation, she worked for the CIA in Washington, D.C.
The Henry Downs Chapter of the DAR was organized in 1901, with the first meeting on Feb. 13, 1902. Its namesake, Henry Downs Jr., served as a captain in the colonial militia and was a justice of the peace in his district. He was also a signer of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence, purported to be the first independence declaration in the 13 colonies.
For more information, follow the chapter on Facebook or visit texasdar.org/chapters/HenryDowns.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.