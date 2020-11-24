DA's office, adult probation close as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in McLennan County

The McLennan County District Attorney's office is the latest casualty of the still-growing November wave of COVID-19 cases.
McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson closed his office Tuesday after three office employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson said he and several office employees are waiting for results of their COVID-19 tests, and staff quarantines mean the office will not reopen until at least Dec. 2.
Prosecutors still will participate in court hearings via teleconference, Johnson said.
“We dodged it for a long time and did everything we could, but with 65 people in the office, I guess it was just a matter of time when you are talking about an airborne disease,” Johnson said. “It is just frustrating.”
The county adult probation department also closed this week because of COVID-19-related concerns. Officers are working remotely, and the office is expected to reopen Monday, Probation Director Chip Seigman said.
The closures came as 187 new cases of COVID-19 and were reported in residents of the county Tuesday. The report by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District brings the November case tally to 3,554 cases, more than a quarter of the total case count of 13,817. There were 1,317 active cases, up from 529 at the end of last month. A new death of a McLennan County resident attributed to COVID-19 announced Tuesday brought the toll to 182.
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers in McLennan County on Tuesday inched up to a new high of 96, with 16 patients on ventilators. The rising COVID-19 hospitalization rate in recent days has put McLennan and surrounding counties at risk of having to close bars and restrict elective surgeries and business capacity.
Patients with COVID-19 on Monday made up 15.9% of staffed hospital bed capacity in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls and Limestone counties. Under Gov. Greg Abbott's orders, the business and surgery restrictions must be reinstated if the rate exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days. The rate also exceeded 15% on Saturday.
Meanwhile, online data provided by local institutions show that nursing homes and schools continue to deal with outbreaks.
Waco-area nursing homes had 40 active cases among staff and residents as of Nov. 18, including 34 at Lakeshore Village and five at Providence Village. Nursing homes here have reported 792 cumulative cases and 57 deaths.
Baylor University reported 131 active cases Tuesday as students prepared to leave for the Thanksgiving holiday, after which classes will be conducted online. The university has had a cumulative 1,516 cases since August.
McLennan Community College had 28 active cases as of Monday and a cumulative total of 193.
Midway ISD had 77 active cases as of Monday, including 31 active cases at Midway High School.
Waco ISD's dashboard on Monday listed no new cases, since school is out this week, but the district closed several campuses last week because of cases and quarantines. The district has had a total of 106 students and 114 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, along with eight listed as "other."
Free testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at an outdoor walk-up clinic at the health district, 225 W. Waco. Testing will resume Monday at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in West and at McLennan Community College.
