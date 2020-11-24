DA's office, adult probation close as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in McLennan County

The McLennan County District Attorney's office is the latest casualty of the still-growing November wave of COVID-19 cases.

McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson closed his office Tuesday after three office employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson said he and several office employees are waiting for results of their COVID-19 tests, and staff quarantines mean the office will not reopen until at least Dec. 2.

Prosecutors still will participate in court hearings via teleconference, Johnson said.

“We dodged it for a long time and did everything we could, but with 65 people in the office, I guess it was just a matter of time when you are talking about an airborne disease,” Johnson said. “It is just frustrating.”

The county adult probation department also closed this week because of COVID-19-related concerns. Officers are working remotely, and the office is expected to reopen Monday, Probation Director Chip Seigman said.