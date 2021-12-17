Dave Campbell remembered as good man who lived full life

McClain soon learned his lesson, crafted a story about Campbell and eagerly awaited its publication in the pigskin bible, Texas Football magazine.

"I got a copy and said, 'This isn't my story. This isn't what I wrote,'" McClain said to laughter. "It was then I learned Dave rewrote everybody."

McClain rounded into form, landing at the Houston Chronicle, where he has covered the National Football League more than four decades.

David Barron, another honorary pallbearer, recalled working as a weekend editor at the Tribune-Herald, an assignment that meant he read Campbell's accounts of Baylor University football games on Saturdays.

"Dave would be standing over my shoulder, making sure I didn't mess up anything, which I was perfectly capable of doing," said Barron, a recently retired Houston Chronicle sports department veteran who has covered everything from the World Series to the Olympics and college football national championship games, including the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 4, 2006, which featured the University of Texas versus the University of Southern California in a back-and-forth battle the Longhorns won, 41-38.