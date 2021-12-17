Dave Campbell remembered as good man who lived full life

Dave Campbell was a good man who lived a good life, never mind that he also was a legendary sportswriter and the creative force behind Texas Football magazine who rubbed elbows with sports luminaries for decades.
Celebration services for Campbell were held Friday at First Methodist Waco's downtown location. Campbell, 96, died Dec. 10 following an illness. But his pastor, the Rev. Tom Robbins, said friends and family need not fear, that their "Dave" now lives in a place of perfect peace and will welcome them someday.
Recognizing the sizable turnout on hand to honor and embrace Campbell, Robbins joked he should take up an offering. Humor played a prominent role in the eulogies and remembrances delivered Friday. John McClain, an honorary pallbearer, grew up in Waco, attended Baylor University and began his journalism career at the Tribune-Herald. He recalled Campbell asking him to write a story for Texas Football about a kid named Earl Campbell.
"I thought, 'Yeah, you want me to write a story on someone related to you,'" McClain said, the identity of the high school phenom in Tyler and future star with the University of Texas and Houston Oilers not registering.
McClain soon learned his lesson, crafted a story about Campbell and eagerly awaited its publication in the pigskin bible, Texas Football magazine.
"I got a copy and said, 'This isn't my story. This isn't what I wrote,'" McClain said to laughter. "It was then I learned Dave rewrote everybody."
McClain rounded into form, landing at the Houston Chronicle, where he has covered the National Football League more than four decades.
David Barron, another honorary pallbearer, recalled working as a weekend editor at the Tribune-Herald, an assignment that meant he read Campbell's accounts of Baylor University football games on Saturdays.
"Dave would be standing over my shoulder, making sure I didn't mess up anything, which I was perfectly capable of doing," said Barron, a recently retired Houston Chronicle sports department veteran who has covered everything from the World Series to the Olympics and college football national championship games, including the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 4, 2006, which featured the University of Texas versus the University of Southern California in a back-and-forth battle the Longhorns won, 41-38.
It was prior to that game, considered by some the greatest college football national championship in history, that Barron played facilitator. He managed to arrange a get-together involving Campbell, innovative University of Texas football coach Darrell Royal and broadcaster Keith Jackson, a TV voice synonymous with college football who was calling his final game.
"I will never forget the three of them standing there, chatting," Barron said.
One of Campbell's two daughters, Becky Roche, recalled her father's 5:30 a.m. tennis games with insurance mogul, philanthropist and Democratic Party donor Bernard Rapoport. She said the family often visited Houston as the guest of Drayton McLane, who then owned the Houston Astros baseball team.
Of all things, her father at age 94 launched a tour to promote his first book, "Dave Campbell's Favorite Texas College Football Stories," Roche said.
A United States flag draped Campbell's coffin during Friday's ceremony. An honor guard was present, and taps were played. Campbell fought in France and Germany with the U.S. Army's 14th Armored Division during World War II and earned a Bronze Star.
Roche said her father's military experience hit home with the telling of a story about spending one Christmas in a deserted French farmhouse. The men had killed a turkey, cooked it and gathered for a holiday treat. Gunfire shattered the mood, sending shards of window glass flying into the meal.
"They never got to eat that turkey," Roche said.
Robbins read three Scriptures said to be Campbell's favorites: Isaiah 40:28-31; Romans 8:35, 37-39; and John 14:1-3.
All deal with safety or strength of the believer in God's care.
Campbell was born March 14, 1925, in Waco, graduated from La Vega High School and Baylor University. He and the former Reba Lou Weaver, who also worked at the Tribune-Herald, were married 70 years until her death in 2020.
Robbins said Campbell was bigger than life. "Meeting him was like meeting Elvis," yet he was humble and self-effacing, he said.
"We didn't lose a great writer, a great editor. We lost Dave, a Texas gentleman, which is why we will miss him so much," said Greg Tepper, managing editor of Texas Football magazine.
A reception at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame followed Friday's service.
Campbell will be buried at a later date at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.