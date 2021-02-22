DC judge releases Central Texas vineyard owner held in Capitol riot

Judge Brown released Grider on an unsecured bond and required him to wear a GPS ankle monitor, gave him a curfew and required him to report to the U.S. Pretrial Services Office in Waco once a week. The judge also prohibited Grider from traveling to Washington, except for court appearances.

The judge did not set a trial date but ordered a status hearing in his case for April 6.

“We are very pleased with the judge's decision," Mayr said. "And more importantly, that she followed the law. As we have always maintained, Christopher Grider did not go to Washington, D.C., to cause any harm or do any violence. We are thankful that the judge reconsidered that he is not a danger to the community and can remain free while awaiting trial on this case.”

After the detention hearing, the judge arraigned Grider, who pleaded not guilty to each count.