December already deadliest month for COVID-19 in McLennan County

With more than a week-and-a-half to go, this month already has seen more local COVID-19 deaths than any other.

Health officials have announced 56 McLennan County residents' deaths attributed to COVID-19 so far this month, and the county's death toll has reached 253. The residents who have died range in age from 35 to 102.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced the five latest Saturday: four men ages 72, 88, 79 and 65; and an 89-year-old woman.

While the death toll is high enough to place the disease among the county's leading causes of death, the vast majority of people who catch the coronavirus recover, with severity of illness varying widely. Age and other health factors have been identified as risk factors, but local doctors also have said it is unpredictable who might become severely ill, who might have a mild illness and who might become infected and contagious without noticing any symptoms.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The health district reported 162 new COVID-19 cases in residents of the county Saturday, bringing the cumulative case count to 17,249 and the active case count to 1,083. Updated hospitalization data for Waco's two hospitals was not available Saturday, but they were treating 124 patients with COVID-19 as of Friday, the high point so far.