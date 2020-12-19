December already deadliest month for COVID-19 in McLennan County

With more than a week-and-a-half to go, this month already has seen more local COVID-19 deaths than any other.
Health officials have announced 56 McLennan County residents' deaths attributed to COVID-19 so far this month, and the county's death toll has reached 253. The residents who have died range in age from 35 to 102.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced the five latest Saturday: four men ages 72, 88, 79 and 65; and an 89-year-old woman.
While the death toll is high enough to place the disease among the county's leading causes of death, the vast majority of people who catch the coronavirus recover, with severity of illness varying widely. Age and other health factors have been identified as risk factors, but local doctors also have said it is unpredictable who might become severely ill, who might have a mild illness and who might become infected and contagious without noticing any symptoms.
The health district reported 162 new COVID-19 cases in residents of the county Saturday, bringing the cumulative case count to 17,249 and the active case count to 1,083. Updated hospitalization data for Waco's two hospitals was not available Saturday, but they were treating 124 patients with COVID-19 as of Friday, the high point so far.
December has seen the most death announcements so far, but those deaths are generally results of virus transmission that happened a month or so earlier.
Holiday travel and gatherings continue to present risks for even quicker spread of the virus, which would lead to further strain on health care workers and other resources. They have been taxed for months, and a surge in new cases that started after Halloween has not abated.
Meanwhile, the approval of two COVID-19 vaccines over the past two weeks has brought the promise of greater control over the virus in the months ahead. As supply and distribution ramp up, with widespread availability expected in the summer, physical separation from others, proper use of masks and hand hygiene remain the most effective tools.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St.; and at China Spring United Methodist Church, 12301 Yankie Road. Registration is available at covidwaco.com. After those three days this week, free testing will resume Dec. 28. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provides the tests free of charge through local partners.
