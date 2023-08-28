Waco finally saw some rain Sunday as a patchwork of brief but powerful storms ended a record 56 consecutive rainless days.

The storms brought a respite from brutal heat and dropped 0.34 inches of rain at the official gauge at Waco Regional Airport, while some areas got more and some got none at all.

But that rain was too little to dent the ongoing drought, fill the parched North Bosque River or reverse declining levels at Lake Waco, which is more than 10 feet down.

Jessica Emmett-Sellers, city of Waco utilities spokesperson, said the city is looking at moving up to Stage 3 water restrictions in the second week of October unless there is “major rain” before then. She said the rain Sunday was only a small weather event that may help bring down water usage for a day or two but will do little to relieve the drought.

Waco has been under Stage 2 water restrictions since July 2022, limiting homeowners to watering outside twice a week. Stage 3 restrictions would limit watering to once a week. at 451.8 feet above sea level, holding only 60.3% of its capacity under the normal elevation of 462 feet.

Miles Langford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office, said a cold front, or a “slightly less hot front,” can be credited for the brief rainstorms seen in North and Central Texas Sunday. Langford said the cold front has now moved south, though winds will continue to blow north throughout the week bringing slight respite from the heat.

Langford said Waco can expect to see temperatures in the mid to upper 90s until at least Wednesday, with 100 degree temperatures expected to return by the end of the week or over the weekend. He also said there is a slight chance of rain before sunset Monday.

Shane McLellan, McLennan County AgriLife extension agent, said the northern side of the county saw the most rain from Sunday’s storms, with area around West seeing as much as four inches of rain. He said rain clouds built up in North Texas and were expected to move south, but stayed put and dissipated around the northern city limits of Waco.

A flood gauge at the U.S. Geological Service’s flood gauge on the North Bosque River in Valley Mills showed 2.5 inches of rain, but the gauge registered only a brief influx in the river itself before returning to zero flow.

All of McLennan County was in either “extreme” or “exceptional” drought as of last week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report. McLellan said the rain will only bring a short relief to the area, which needs more widespread and consistent rain for drought conditions to improve.

Before Sunday, June 16 was the last day Waco had measurable rain — a 71-day streak second in length only to the record drought of 2011. July 1 is the last time the city saw even a trace of rain, making this the longest stretch of completely rainless days on the record books.

Also for the record books, 2023 is No. 7 on the list of total days at or above 100 degrees, with 54 so far. It saw a 29-day streak of 100 degree days from July 17 to August 14, tied for fifth all time.

August 2023 has also been one of the hottest months on record for Waco, with 26 days above 100 degrees, tied for ninth all time. This August has also set seven daily temperature records, including records of 107 Thursday, 110 Friday and 107 Saturday.

McLellan said typical summer months in Waco bring 2 to 6 inches of rain, but this summer has brought little or none.

“As hot as it’s been and with no moisture at all, it will take a substantial amount of water to rebound,” McLellan said. “We’re far behind.”

Compared to last year, which had the second most 100 degree days and the third most consecutive 100 degree days, McLellan said Waco was lulled into a false sense of security by a wet spring.

He said 2022 started dry after a dry fall in 2021, saw prolonged periods of low rainfall through the spring and summer. Last year Waco saw 20.76 inches of rain total, making it the driest year since 1999.

Between January and May 2022, Waco saw only 8 inches of rain. On the other hand, 2023 started off with much more rain, with 15.26 inches through May. This summer’s rainfall has flipped the script, with only 0.74 inches, compared to 3.41 inches in summer 2022.