Deepening drought puts crops, ranching at risk across McLennan County

As manager and auctioneer at West Auction on Interstate 35, Brian Uptmore takes the microphone each Thursday to sell other ranchers’ cattle.

But some of his own herd may trot across the auction floor before long if rain does not come soon to Central Texas.

Uptmore said the grass on his 1,250-acre spread near Leroy is tan at a time of year it should be bright green, and his stock tanks are running low during one of the worst droughts he has seen since he started ranching 30 years ago. He is putting his hopes on a forecast of widespread rain Monday, but if the dry trend continues into summer, he will have to reduce his herd of 850 feeder calves and 100 mother cows.

“If it doesn’t rain fast, you’ll see much more culling and liquidation,” he said. “When the heat comes in, that’s when things are really going to start drying up.”

The official National Weather Service rain gauge at Waco Regional Airport showed only 7.8 inches of rainfall in the six months between September and February, a 10.33-inch deficit from the norm. Another 0.5 inch was recorded this week from a spotty line of showers, but most of the county has not had significant rainfall since early February.

The U.S. Drought Monitor this week showed the western half of McLennan County was in “extreme drought,” one step away from the maximum category of “exceptional” drought that is afflicting Coryell County. The rest of the county is in “severe drought,” according to the monitor, which looks at rainfall trends, humidity and soil moisture.

The long drought has put crops and pastures at risk at a critical time of year, said Shane McLellan, Texas A&M Agrilife extension agent for McLennan County. The winter wheat crop has been slow to come up, and all young crops are showing damage from a combination of arid and freezing conditions.

“We haven’t had a widespread general rain since June,” McLellan said. “The last eight months have been extremely dry.”

McLellan was in his current position in the record 2011 Texas drought, which is considered to have started in fall 2010.

“I think this is worse, honestly,” he said.

McLellan said it is not too late to rescue crops in the field, and the rain predicted for Monday could play a crucial if temporary role.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a chance of showers throughout the region Sunday night, with a 100% chance of showers and thunderstorms, possibly severe, in the afternoon and evening Monday.

“Monday is very, very critical,” said Uptmore, the Leroy rancher, who compared this drought to ones in 1996 and 2011.

He said he is feeding his cattle hay from his fields and feed from the store, but it is not a long-term solution. He needs grass, and quickly.

“What’s really affecting me is input costs,” Uptmore said. “Right now it’s not working. I’m hanging on to what I’ve got, and spring is just around the corner. If it rains and the grass starts growing, I’ll need the cattle I have.”

One dilemma ranchers face right now involves whether and when to fertilize. Costs right now are high — liquid fertilizer is double its former price, and anhydrous ammonia prices have tripled — and it is a gamble to fertilize when grass may just wither away.

“That’s where this moisture is critical,” he said. “It’s unaffordable to do so right now, so guys are just not willing to spend the money. Why put it out if there’s no moisture? … But when you do get a rain, you miss that little bit of opportunity you have, and that’s going to compound the problem.”

Even more worrisome for Uptmore is water supply for his herd. A spring-calving cow needs about 30 gallons a day, and it is not feasible to haul water to a herd his size, he said.

“You can buy feed and haul hay, but it is next to impossible to (haul water) when cows run out of water,” he said.

Beyond the hope of Monday rainfall, it appears unlikely McLennan County this year will see a return of the wet spring weather it saw in 2020 and 2021.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center on Thursday issued a three-month outlook predicting that the ongoing drought in the Western United States would expand.

For most of Texas, the center predicts a 40-50% chance of below-normal precipitation from April through June, and a 60-70% probability of above-normal temperatures.

“Severe to exceptional drought has persisted in some areas of the West since the summer of 2020 and drought has expanded to the southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley,” Jon Gottschalck, chief of the center's Operational Prediction Branch, said in a report. “With nearly 60% of the continental U.S. experiencing minor to exceptional drought conditions, this is the largest drought coverage we’ve seen in the U.S. since 2013.”

The effects of drought may be less dire in urban areas where water for irrigation is readily available, but trees, shrubs and other plants are showing weather-related stress, said Mark Barnett, a landscaper and longtime member of the McLennan County Master Gardeners.

Barnett said many trees were damaged during the extreme freeze in February 2021, then after a wet spring went into a monthslong drought, compounded by a winter that alternated wildly between balmy and frigid.

“The drought is definitely slowing things down because they’re not able to recover so fast because of the stress and lack of available resources,” he said.

Barnett said many of the flowering trees that should have blossomed by now, including plum, pear, deciduous magnolia and redbud, are just now starting to flower, weeks after their normal schedule.

Barnett said the lack of moisture may dim the annual roadside show of wildflowers, though bluebonnets should make a decent showing in the next couple of weeks.

