Delayed outdoor commencement means closure for 2020 Baylor grads

“All that excitement’s gone already, because it's been almost a year,” Pasha said. “But now you come back to Waco, and you have all that excitement build up again.”

Pasha headed back to the stadium’s main entrance where he handed off the Fruit Loops to his friend Opal Prajapati, a biology major and 2020 graduate who was running a little behind schedule.

Prajapati, who is from Houston, stayed in a hotel the night before the ceremony. Her parents drove up the following day. She said she was excited and glad to be back, but the experience was a little disjointed.

“It's like a sense of closure, even though you're already done essentially,” she said as she marched uphill to the student entrance in heels, breakfast in hand. “So it's kind of strange.”

Empty chairs scattered across the field showed not everyone was up for the return trip.

The Stottlemyre family were short one member when they attended the ceremony for their twin daughters Grace and Emma, who both majored in International Studies. Grace made it to the ceremony, but Emma had already left the country to teach English in Thailand.

Their father, Ray, said he appreciated the ceremony because it gave students and their families a chance for closure.