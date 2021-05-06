Delayed outdoor commencement means closure for 2020 Baylor grads

Baylor University held its first outdoor graduation in ceremony in 66 years Thursday, honoring a graduating class like no other.
Delayed by a year of pandemic, the class of 2020 walked the stage at McLane Stadium on Thursday, kicking off three days of commencement ceremonies for last year's and this year's graduates, for a total of 3,659.
In a speech, Baylor president Linda Livingstone acknowledged the unusual path the class of 2020 has taken, with graduates coming back to campus after months of post-graduation life and work.
“My hope is that this perspective gives you a deeper appreciation of your time at Baylor, your education, and the relationships that you built while you were here is a unique time of life and one we're celebrating to the fullest, even if that celebration is delayed for a year, or maybe even decades,” Livingstone said.
Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said Texas Collection records indicate that Baylor's last outdoor commencement was May 27, 1955, at Baylor Stadium, later renamed Floyd Casey Stadium.
Before the ceremony, 2018 Baylor graduate Saahil Pasha walked his girlfriend, a 2020 graduate, to the football field's student entrance, carrying a bowl of dry Fruit Loops he brought for another graduate.
Pasha said having the ceremony at McLane Stadium was an exciting first, even if the circumstances were unusual.
“All that excitement’s gone already, because it's been almost a year,” Pasha said. “But now you come back to Waco, and you have all that excitement build up again.”
Pasha headed back to the stadium’s main entrance where he handed off the Fruit Loops to his friend Opal Prajapati, a biology major and 2020 graduate who was running a little behind schedule.
Prajapati, who is from Houston, stayed in a hotel the night before the ceremony. Her parents drove up the following day. She said she was excited and glad to be back, but the experience was a little disjointed.
“It's like a sense of closure, even though you're already done essentially,” she said as she marched uphill to the student entrance in heels, breakfast in hand. “So it's kind of strange.”
Empty chairs scattered across the field showed not everyone was up for the return trip.
The Stottlemyre family were short one member when they attended the ceremony for their twin daughters Grace and Emma, who both majored in International Studies. Grace made it to the ceremony, but Emma had already left the country to teach English in Thailand.
Their father, Ray, said he appreciated the ceremony because it gave students and their families a chance for closure.
“After four years of work, it’s nice to be able to take a day and just celebrate the event, and it’s nice they’re doing it,” Ray said. “And you know, it’s a beautiful day and it’s a nice ceremony.”
Steve Martz and his family flew in from San Diego to watch his daughter Harmony become the first in the family to graduate from college. She took time off from her job in California for the occasion.
“She was nervous in the car,” Martz said. “She said ‘Dad, it’s like the first day of school.’ There’s all this excitement, these mixed emotions.”
Livingstone said the graduates’ lives have all changed in significant ways over the last year as they’ve moved around the country and into new careers.
“Amidst all the things that had to change in our lives over the last year, one thing hasn't changed,” Livingstone said. “You're all Baylor Bears. You're united in that shared experience. So you had something special to celebrate together today.”
At the end of the speech, Livingstone reminded students of the COVID-19-era rules against hugging, handshakes and fist-bumping, and said she had multiple ceremonies to survive this week.
May, August and December 2020 graduates walked the stage Thursday. Spring 2021 graduates’ ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
McLennan Community College’s graduate-only commencement ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. May 11 and will be livestreamed from Chisholm Hall in the Waco Convention Center.
Waco High School’s graduation is slated for June 11 at 7 p.m. at Waco Stadium, and will be livestreamed. Midway High School’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. May 28 at Panther Stadium and will also be livestreamed. Each student can have 10 tickets and masks are encouraged, but not required, and the ceremony will also be livestreamed.