Demolition of former Hillcrest hospital on schedule, leaving 14-acre North Waco site

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jorge Mares, an attorney from San Antonio, filed notice Dec. 1 to take the deposition of “a corporate representative of Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center” in anticipation of filing a lawsuit.

Mares did not return a phone call Thursday from the Tribune-Herald. Robinson said he could not discuss the incident because of the potential for litigation.

After the building is taken down, the next phase of the project will be to restore most of the campus to a green space, Robinson said. The massive parking lot will be left in case future developers want to use it and because Baylor Scott & White has agreed to allow Highland Baptist Church to use the parking lot during its extensive expansion project, Robinson said.

“We would hope to find a developer who would love to come in and do something exciting with those 14 acres of available green space and the parking lot,” Robinson said. “We don’t have anything solid, but we have seen interest from some developers and we are very excited about where this could potentially lead.”

While Robinson declined to be more specific about which companies have expressed interest or what they might envision for the site, he said at least two developers have shown “significant interest” and others have sought information about the property.