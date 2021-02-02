Disabled veteran surprised with new home in China Spring

Felipe Tremillo Jr. joined the Marines after the 9/11 attacks, was deployed three times and suffered severe injuries in an explosion that killed three of his fellow Marines in Afghanistan.
He was shipped to Camp Pendleton in California, where he underwent extensive treatment for traumatic brain injuries, a cervical strain, knee and shoulder injuries and post-traumatic stress.
He still had it in his heart to serve his country. However, one day he got a folded American flag in the mail with a letter from the commodore of the Marine Corps thanking him for his service and telling him he was retired.
It seemed like a hollow gesture to Tremillo, who felt like he got kicked out of the service after 12 years as an honored and decorated Marine.
But Tremillo, a Waco native and University High School graduate, was rewarded for his service and sacrifice Tuesday when he was surprised with a free new home in China Spring courtesy of H-E-B Operation Appreciation, Operation Finally Home and Sorrells and Co., who will design and build the new home Tremillo, his wife, Tina, and their sons Julian, 18, Matthew, 17, and Dominick, 5, will live in mortgage-free.
And it truly was a surprise. The organizers of Tuesday’s event told Tremillo he was coming to China Spring for an initial interview with officials from Operation Finally Home, a nonprofit based in New Braunfels which has built or modified 300 homes for wounded veterans in 30 states.
When they neared the location, the family was led to the site at Tree Lake Drive and Black Horse in the Copper Springs addition by by a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and four Patriot Guard Riders, a veterans’ motorcycle club. The lot was donated by developer Marvin Steakley.
Tears welled in Tremillo’s eyes as he walked along a red carpet to the event, shaking hands with those gathered, including Mark Seal, a disabled Army master sergeant and the recipient of an Operation Finally Home residence in 2016, also in China Spring and also built by Sorrells and Co.
“This is such a blessing,” Tremillo said. “Waco has such a great community here. There is so much happening in the city. It helped me become the man I am so I know it won’t hurt my family to come here and become great men.”
“We are still in disbelief,” his wife, Tina, said.
Tremillo, who is 100% disabled because of his service-related injuries, said he was a senior at University when the terrorist attack in New York shocked the world. He played football and boxed but would come home alone in the evenings after his mother died and his older brother was undergoing cancer treatment.
He joined the Marines because he wanted to serve his country, serving twice in Iraq and one deployment in Afghanistan, where he was an assistant radio chief.
After he was wounded, he underwent numerous treatments, trying to fight his way back to recovery. Along the way, he volunteered with a nonprofit group in San Antonio, working out with injured veterans in the gym and at outdoor activities. He said he lost a lot of his friends to suicide when he got back.
Tremillo and his family are living in a 500-square-foot recreational vehicle in San Antonio, he said. One of his veteran buddies encouraged him to apply for the new house through Operation Finally Home, in cooperation with H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation, telling him he deserved it because he had done so much for so many.
“It is overwhelming. This is a great surprise,” Tremillo said. “I just think about how far I’ve come and everything I have been through in this moment. There have been so many setbacks in my life, being deployed and serving and being injured and going through so much treatment, seeing so many doctors. To be where I am today is such a blessing. A lot of people don’t see how hard I have fought to be here. I have lost so many friends to suicide, so to be here is bittersweet because they aren’t here to see it.”
Sorrells and Co. owner Steve Sorrells called Operation Finally Home “the absolute coolest and noblest charitable organization there is,” and said his company is honored to be part of it. Sorrells’ company will build the Tremillo family a 2,300-square-foot, four-bedroom home with a study and large back porch on a lot covering a third of an acre.