Disabled veteran surprised with new home in China Spring

After he was wounded, he underwent numerous treatments, trying to fight his way back to recovery. Along the way, he volunteered with a nonprofit group in San Antonio, working out with injured veterans in the gym and at outdoor activities. He said he lost a lot of his friends to suicide when he got back.

Tremillo and his family are living in a 500-square-foot recreational vehicle in San Antonio, he said. One of his veteran buddies encouraged him to apply for the new house through Operation Finally Home, in cooperation with H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation, telling him he deserved it because he had done so much for so many.

“It is overwhelming. This is a great surprise,” Tremillo said. “I just think about how far I’ve come and everything I have been through in this moment. There have been so many setbacks in my life, being deployed and serving and being injured and going through so much treatment, seeing so many doctors. To be where I am today is such a blessing. A lot of people don’t see how hard I have fought to be here. I have lost so many friends to suicide, so to be here is bittersweet because they aren’t here to see it.”

Sorrells and Co. owner Steve Sorrells called Operation Finally Home “the absolute coolest and noblest charitable organization there is,” and said his company is honored to be part of it. Sorrells’ company will build the Tremillo family a 2,300-square-foot, four-bedroom home with a study and large back porch on a lot covering a third of an acre.

