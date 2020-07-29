Disposable masks raise same concern as other disposables: litter

A disposable mask may just keep the coronavirus from marching its way through more Waco residents, but once that mask has done its duty, it can pose the same threat other poorly handled disposable items pose.
Waco's mix of litter seems to have some newly prominent parts, with the wider use of masks, in addition to gloves and disinfecting wipes.
"Unfortunately, I have heard some reports the amount of litter and trash associated with masks, gloves and wipes has increased," Waco Recycling Services Program Coordinator Anna Dunbar said by email.
The solution to controlling litter associated with items intended to combat COVID-19 stacks up about the same as the solution to controlling litter in general.
"Please dispose of your masks, gloves, and wipes properly," Dunbar said. "No one should be leaving used plastic gloves or masks on the ground in parking lots or tossing them into the bushes."
COVID-19-related litter has attracted the attention of Keep Waco Beautiful Executive Director Ashley Millerd Crownover.
"Normally we would go ahead and schedule a litter cleanup, but we haven't had one due to limits on crowd sizes of 10 or fewer," Crownover said. "We typically have between 400 and 500 people show up for ours."
Instead, Keep Waco Beautiful is offering to support residents stepping up individually.
"As an alternative, we encourage people to walk the block, picking up litter," Crownover said. "We will provide the gloves, bags and hand sanitizer. We just need your time, and we will recognize your efforts with blog posts."
Crownover said she's noticed little virus-related personal protection equipment loitering in her Bosqueville neighborhood.
"Most people there have reusable masks," she said. "But I do notice it anytime I go to the grocery store or to the post office."
Kyle Citrano, manager partner of George's Restaurant Bar and Catering on Hewitt Drive, and president of the Waco Restaurant Association, said he has retrieved a stray mask or two from his parking lot, and he disposes of them as he would any other trash.
He said he has not noticed a groundswell of rebellious unmasking among his clientele on their way out the door, saying cost is a factor.
"At the end of the day, masks and gloves are like gold right now. … People using a mask and then just tossing it away, I don't really see much of that," Citrano said. "More and more people are using reusable masks. I use a disposable mask at the restaurant, clean it and get several days' use out of it. I have my own routine, and think most people do as well."
He said several George's staffers use their masks to make fashion statements, "which I don't really have a problem with."
Dunbar, with the city of Waco, said residents should place used disposable masks, wipes and gloves in their regular household trash, which should be securely bagged and placed in trash carts at the curb.
"Other than that, no special handling is required by the individual consumer nor by our collection, disposal or landfill crews," Dunbar said.
While masks may become just one more item headed to the landfill, Dunbar said her department is receiving more inquiries about the disposal of bulky waste and brush. She said the city now has a new "Waco Curbside Services App" designed to keep the public informed of options.
Group W Bench Litter Patrol founder Bruce Huff said he's following trends worldwide related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its environmental impact.
"We have members from 42 countries watching what we're doing here in Waco, with interest, I might add," Huff said. "I saw a post from someone in the (United Kingdom) who said he'd collected probably 50 pieces of personal protection equipment in just one morning. It's a global situation."
Huff said the nonprofit does its best to discourage such littering, and it coordinates with McLennan County to make picking up trash an option for people with court-ordered community service time. That has been on hold recently because of limits on gathering.
"Everyone involved is anxious to get back at it," Huff said.
The Guardian reported last month that the wide production of disposable masks and other equipment has raised concerns about where they ultimately end up.
"Conservationists have warned that the coronavirus pandemic could spark a surge in ocean pollution — adding to a glut of plastic waste that already threatens marine life — after finding disposable masks floating like jellyfish and waterlogged latex gloves scattered across seabeds" beneath the waves of the Mediterranean," the article states.
The Guardian reported France alone has ordered 2 billion disposable masks.
