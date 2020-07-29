Disposable masks raise same concern as other disposables: litter

"As an alternative, we encourage people to walk the block, picking up litter," Crownover said. "We will provide the gloves, bags and hand sanitizer. We just need your time, and we will recognize your efforts with blog posts."

Crownover said she's noticed little virus-related personal protection equipment loitering in her Bosqueville neighborhood.

"Most people there have reusable masks," she said. "But I do notice it anytime I go to the grocery store or to the post office."

Kyle Citrano, manager partner of George's Restaurant Bar and Catering on Hewitt Drive, and president of the Waco Restaurant Association, said he has retrieved a stray mask or two from his parking lot, and he disposes of them as he would any other trash.

He said he has not noticed a groundswell of rebellious unmasking among his clientele on their way out the door, saying cost is a factor.

"At the end of the day, masks and gloves are like gold right now. … People using a mask and then just tossing it away, I don't really see much of that," Citrano said. "More and more people are using reusable masks. I use a disposable mask at the restaurant, clean it and get several days' use out of it. I have my own routine, and think most people do as well."