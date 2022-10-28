Distemper halts intake at Waco Animal Shelter

A distemper threat has prompted the Waco Animal Shelter on Circle Road to close the next two weeks, as one dog has been euthanized and 40 remain in isolation with symptoms, the shelter announced Friday.

The shelter will not accept animals from the public or animal control officers during this period, hoping to reduce the possibility of exposure or spread, city Animal Services Director Trey Buzbee said in an interview.

"Distemper can be deadly," shelter veterinarian Dr. Michael Vallon said in a press release. "Closing intake to the shelter is essential in preventing the further spread of the virus."

Buzbee said several dogs have experienced symptoms of an upper respiratory infection, including cough and runny nose, and staff suspected two animals were suffering from neurological problems related to distemper. Tests on the two proved positive for the virus, and Buzbee said one in which the disease progressing rapidly was euthanized.

No cure exists for canine distemper. Treatment typically means caring for the animal, preventing secondary infections and controlling symptoms. Buzbee said antibiotics have been prescribed for some animals.

"Distemper has an asymptomatic incubation period lasting anywhere from one to four weeks," Vallon said in the press release. "It can also show itself several weeks after symptoms have subsided, meaning that dogs at the shelter who have not shown symptoms or could possibly never show symptoms or have already cleared up from previous symptoms could still infect incoming dogs.

"This only prolongs the cycle of the virus, adding additional cycles of infection and recovery."

Asked if the shelter may have unknowingly sent an animal suffering from distemper out for adoption, Buzbee said he is not aware of such an occurrence. He said shelter animals without distemper shots receive them before being released to the public, but boosters after 30 days are recommended.

The Humane Society of Central Texas, which manages adoptions from the city-run shelter, supports "the City's decision to close shelter operations to protect the health and safety of dogs housed at the shelter," Humane Society board President Patricia Meadows said in the press release. "We will work with shelter staff to maintain optimal conditions for the animals in the shelter for their safe recovery."

As of Friday, the shelter was holding 196 dogs and 13 cats, and no cats were showing signs of the disease, according to the press release.

Buzbee said the shelter has seen days when it accepts 40 animals, others when only 10 arrive. The average runs between 15 and 20 daily.