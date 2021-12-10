Distinguished Texas sports journalist Dave Campbell dies at 96

Campbell was honored in many ways during his illustrious career, including induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and as a Baylor distinguished alumnus. He’s also served as president of the Football Writers Association of America and Southwest sectional representative for the Heisman Trophy voting committee.

But he was always like an unassuming next-door neighbor who never sought praise for his many accomplishments.

"The first thing that comes to my mind about Dave wasn’t everything he accomplished," said David Barron, a former journalist at the Tribune-Herald from 1978-84 who later served as managing editor for Texas Football Magazine. "It was the way he gave us opportunities and made us feel like we're collaborators and not employees. I'm one of many people who had the career we had because of Dave Campbell."

He came of age at a time when college sports was the primary activity of the state, and basically 70 years later don’t think we see a time like that again with someone who have dave influces becauyse things so fragmented. Won’t have one shining light that people can look to to shine light on sport that they enjoy us so much.