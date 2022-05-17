Doctor, dead heroically in California church shooting, was Baylor graduate

The man who tackled the attacker in a church shooting, and later died in the gunfire in California on Sunday, was a Baylor alumnus.

Dr. John Cheng, 52, of California, a 1991 graduate of Baylor University and a member of the Kappa Omega Tau fraternity, tackled David Chou, 68, of Nevada, as witnesses said Chou began his attack on a Taiwanese church congregation.

Chou, accused of opening fire at a church luncheon in California was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder for what a prosecutor called an effort to “execute” as many people as possible. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer also announced that Chou faces enhancements for “lying in wait” and use of a firearm, as well as four counts of possessing destructive devices with intent to kill or harm.

One of Cheng’s pledge brothers from the fraternity, Paul Burkhart, remembered him as humble, happy and always with a pleasant heart.

“He never had a bad day (during college),” Burkhart said. “Even Sunday, he was doing what he knew was right.”

Burkhart said he, Cheng and another fraternity brother, Tim Nabers, attended a Baylor overseas program in the British Isles during the summer of 1990.

Burkhart said in his first memory of Cheng at Baylor, Cheng was training in martial arts outside on the tennis courts.

“This was during welcome week, and I had gone out to the tennis courts early to work out because I was playing tennis for Baylor,” Burkhart said. “There was John doing taekwondo, by himself on a tennis court. I was actually kind of scared.”

Burkhart said Cheng had earned his black belt.

“That training and skill, no one would think a friendly doctor would have that,” Burkhart said. “I’m sure he used those skills on Sunday."

The Baylor community joins together in prayer for Cheng's family and all those who knew and loved him, Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said in an email Tuesday.

“According to all reports, Dr. John Cheng was a hero, selflessly taking immediate action that saved the lives of dozens of congregants on Sunday in another senseless act of violence in our nation,” Fogleman said.

Tackling Chou, Cheng allowed other parishioners to subdue him and tie him up with extension cords, authorities said.

Cheng died and five people were wounded, including an 86-year-old woman as well as four men, ages 66, 75, 82 and 92, the sheriff’s department said. Authorities on Monday said two of the wounded were in good condition, two were in stable condition and the status of the fifth patient was undetermined.

At a press conference Monday, Sheriff Don Barnes called Cheng’s heroism “a meeting of good versus evil” that probably saved the lives “of upwards of dozens of people.”

Barnes said Cheng, a sports medicine doctor who is survived by a wife and two children, charged at the shooter and attempted to disarm him, allowing others to intervene. Chang hit the gunman on the head with a chair before other parishioners subdued him.

Johnny Stanton, a fullback for the Cleveland Browns and a native of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that Cheng had been his primary care physician.

“Absolute hero,” Stanton tweeted. "He attacked the gunman and helped save so many in that church. I just wanted his name to be known. He will be missed.”

California authorities say the man accused of the senseless violence, Chou, opened fire during a Sunday luncheon for members of Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, which worships at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the community of Laguna Woods.

Chou drove to Orange County on Saturday and the next day attended the luncheon. He spent about an hour mingling with about 40 attendees and then executed his plot, authorities said.

He chained the doors and put super glue in the keyholes, authorities said. He had two 9 mm handguns — legally purchased years ago in Las Vegas — and three bags, containing four Molotov-cocktail-type incendiary devices and extra ammunition.

Authorities have said Chou — a U.S. citizen who authorities say grew up in Taiwan — was motivated by hatred of Taiwanese people. A federal hate crimes investigation is also ongoing.

If convicted as charged and the jury finds the enhancements to be true, Chou would face a sentence of either life in prison without possibility of parole or the death penalty, Spitzer said.

“While there’s very strong evidence right now that this was motivated by hate, we want to make sure we have put together all the evidence that confirms that theory in the case,” Spitzer said, when asked whether he would be filing charge of a hate crime.

Tribune-Herald staff writer Christopher De Los Santos, and Amy Taxin and Stefanie Dazio of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

